Business Bits: Openings & Closings Around Cary

Cary, NC — What a whirlwind this year has been for Cary businesses. Some have come to a permanent closing while others have found a unique opportunity for their grand opening.

Here’s the latest openings and closings around Cary in the last few months, separated into some of Cary’s most popular shopping center locations.

Crossroads Plaza

This is the final week of high-discount shopping for the Stein Mart at Crossroads, which will soon add to a long line of empty storefronts to its left, spanning from Rack Room Shoes.

The tally of closures at Crossroads also includes Pier One Imports, Catherine’s, Justice, AC Moore, Party City and Ruby Tuesday.

At the Plato’s Closet section of crossroads, all other storefronts to its right are currently sitting unoccupied.

One bit of good news from the plaza is a new opening of The Tile Shop, a tile chain with buying options for floors and walls in multiple materials, plus supplies for installation.

Looking to the future at Crossroads, Men’s Warehouse could be next to close up shop as the parent company filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy and announced plans to close 500 stores nationwide in August. Also a potential closer is Bed Bath & Beyond, whose coporate team announced in July that more than 200 of their stores will be closing the next two years.

Parkside Town Commons

Combining Chinese cooking techniques and Indian tastes, Wok on Fire is all about creating meals that are both delicious and healthy. The Indo-Chinese menu has everything from Szechuan Noodles and Thai Green Curry to Shrimp Fried Rice and Ginger Chicken.

The comedy club, Raleigh Improv is temporarily closed.

Preston Corners

A fairly new addition at Preston Corners is the Align Life Chiropractic and Natural Health Center. The center offers chiropractic services as well as detoxification and nutrition and weight management.

Waverly Place

The popular new tenant at Waverly Place is Chicken Salad Chick, an up and coming southern chain restaurant that got its start in Auburn, Alabama. The Cary location sits next to Tzatziki’s and is one of 139 restaurants in the 16 state footprint of Chicken Salad Chick.

Other recent opens include LA Bikini and Stretch Lab. LA Bikini offers female and male clients with a more comfortable, natural alternative to waxing called sugaring hair removal.

The Stretch Lab offers a unique approach to wellness with customized, assisted stretch sessions. According to their website, “being stretched is the key to a longer and healthier life.”

As for the closings around Waverly, both Kale Me Crazy and Lululemon have closed up shop.

High House Crossing

The upscale Mediterranean and South Asian restaurant, the Urban Turban Bistro, has permanently closed after 16 years in Cary. Its sister store, Falafel 54, remains open about 8 miles away in Durham.

New on the block is White Dove Pharmacy which sells itself as a “modern pharmacy with old-school values,” that sets them aside from larger chain pharmacies.

Maynard Crossing

Adding to the mix at Maynard Crossing is the newly opened Maynard Animal Hospital, a full-service veterinary clinic for dogs and cats in Cary and surrounding areas.

Several storefronts at Maynard crossing are up for lease, with Nature Collection recently closing its doors along with a few other businesses.

West Park Place

The CiCi’s Pizza has moved from its prior Beaver Creek location to add to the mix at West Park Place. The buffet pizza, pasta and salad chain is open daily from 11 AM to 8 PM.

Stone Creek Village

New at Stone Creek is Painter’s Garden, an artist studio that offers youth and adult art classes and also has art pieces up for sale. On the other side of the coin, Greek Fiesta restaurant is one of Stone Creek’s latest closures.

Shoppes of Kildaire

Ten Thousand Villages of Raleigh is on its way to closing soon, now offering 75% off in its close-out sale for most products.

Ten Thousand Villages in Cary is a non-profit, fair trade retailer offering handmade crafts by artisans in more than 30 countries. Products include home and garden decor, jewelry and personal accessories, musical instruments, toys, coffee and tea.

The Subway shop in this area has closed its doors as well.

Nestled between Aldi and Impresa Boutique is a new, Asian-inspired tea house, influenced by the tastes and traditions of Taiwan — Cha House. The tea house also doubles as a snack spot, offering signature Taiwanese street dishes. Cha House works directly with farmers and suppliers in Asua to ensure authenticity.

Fresh Market Shopping Center

The women’s clothing, shoes and jewelry store, Wilderness House, closed its doors in May. Wilderness House was an original tenant of the Fresh Market Shopping Center. Holistic Hair Salon also permanently closed their doors in June. Owner Ashley Wright announced that the salon would be merging with Roots Salon and Wellness in Cary, located at 210 High House Road.

One newcomer at the center is Wellness Compounding Pharmacy.

Story and photos by Ashley Kairis.

