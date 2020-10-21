One Week Left in Spooktober Photo Contest

Cary, NC — CaryCitizen’s Spooktober photo contest on Instagram launched on October 1, 2020 and remains open for entries until midnight on Halloween.

3 Winning Categories

Winners will be named in three categories, each winning a set of prizes from local Cary businesses. The three photo prompt areas are:

Decorated Yards Kid Costume Adult Costume

The best photos in each category will be named on November 1, 2020 and prizes will be given out to our winners.

Enter the Contest on Instagram

Using #CCSpooktober in your Instagram caption, simply share your best photos of a decorated lawn, a kid in costume or adult in costume! Remember, this contest is being run through Instagram alone, not Facebook or Twitter.

Locally-Sourced Prizes for Kids and Grown-Ups

Throughout October, more and more prizes will be coming in, but so far we have 9 local businesses contributing the following into the mix.

For the Kids:

For the Adults:

Get Snapping, Cary. We’re Ready to be Spooked!

The contest remains open through October 31, 2020 on Instagram with #CCSpooktober. Join in on the virtual fun!

Story by staff reports.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.