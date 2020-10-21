One Week Left in Spooktober Photo Contest
Cary, NC — CaryCitizen’s Spooktober photo contest on Instagram launched on October 1, 2020 and remains open for entries until midnight on Halloween.
3 Winning Categories
Winners will be named in three categories, each winning a set of prizes from local Cary businesses. The three photo prompt areas are:
- Decorated Yards
- Kid Costume
- Adult Costume
The best photos in each category will be named on November 1, 2020 and prizes will be given out to our winners.
Enter the Contest on Instagram
Using #CCSpooktober in your Instagram caption, simply share your best photos of a decorated lawn, a kid in costume or adult in costume! Remember, this contest is being run through Instagram alone, not Facebook or Twitter.
Locally-Sourced Prizes for Kids and Grown-Ups
Throughout October, more and more prizes will be coming in, but so far we have 9 local businesses contributing the following into the mix.
For the Kids:
- A Full Day of STEM Camp from Zaniac Parkside
- One full month of lessons from Cary’s School of Rock
- A Sonicare Toothbrush from Dr. Ashley Mann
- Gift certificate to Andia’s Homemade Ice Cream
For the Adults:
- A Gift Card & Swag Bag from Bond Brothers Beer Company
- Passes from Triangle Rock Club
- A Sonicare Toothbrush from Dr. Ashley Mann
- $25 gift certificate to City Garden Design
- Goodies from Chocolate Smiles
Get Snapping, Cary. We’re Ready to be Spooked!
The contest remains open through October 31, 2020 on Instagram with #CCSpooktober. Join in on the virtual fun!
Story by staff reports.
