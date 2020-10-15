Chamber Releases 2020 Cary Voter Guide

Cary, NC — As lines extended down sidewalks today at Cary’s Senior Center and Herb Young Community Center, many residents were casting their votes in the 2020 General Election.

The time is here and the big question that keeps showing up in mailboxes, phone calls and all over social social media is — do you know who you’re voting for?

A major resource, specifically designed for resident voters in Cary, is the Chamber of Commerce 2020 Voter’s Guide. For those that have not yet researched each of the candidates on the ballot, this is a great way to read up on where they stand on major issues.

Plus, if you’re standing in line for an hour or more to vote, that’s a great time to be reading up!

Races Covered in the Guide

The candidate profiles that can be found in the guide are for the races of:

U.S. Senate

U.S. House of Representatives

North Carolina Governor

North Carolina Attorney General

Superintendent of Public Instruction

North Carolina Treasurer

North Carolina Senate

North Carolina House of Representatives

Wake County Commissioners

Wake County Board of Education

View the 2020 Voters Guide.

Know Before You Go

Look at previous coverage on CaryCitizen to know what to expect from voting early in Cary and for a closer look at what the Wake County Commissioner candidates had to say in a Cary Chamber forum last month.

Planning on going the vote by mail route? Here’s how to track your ballot.

Story by Ashley Kairis . Voting line photo by Lindsey Chester.