Request & Track Your Absentee Ballot Online

Cary, NC — For those that have requested an absentee ballot, there are 3 ways to track its status in North Carolina.

Newly Launched Online Tracking

A new online service from the State Board of Elections, called BallotTrax, launched last week as a way for voters to ensure their ballot is received and counted in the General Election.

To track a ballot, you’ll need to create an account and once logged in, mail-in voters can view the status of their absentee by-mail request and ballot. With an account, voters will be able to:

Log in to view the status of their absentee by-mail request and ballot. This includes confirmation that the county board of elections has received the request, that the ballot has been mailed to the voter and that the completed ballot has been received by the county board of elections.

Learn if their ballot cannot be accepted because of issues such as a missing signature or witness information. If this occurs, the county board of elections will provide information to the voter on how to correct the issue.

Sign up for email, text, and/or voice alerts for status updates.

BallotTrax is one of three ways voters who cast their ballot by mail in North Carolina can keep tabs on its status without leaving their homes.

Other Methods of Tracking

It’s Not Too Late to Request

If it’s on your list to request a ballot, the time is now. The good news is, it’s been made even easier and quicker through the Online Absentee Ballot Request Portal.

You can fill out your request form information and hit submit right away. The official request deadline is 5 p.m. October 27.

Tips on Voting Absentee from the State Board of Elections:

No special circumstance or reason is needed to request, receive, and vote an absentee ballot. Any North Carolina registered voter may request and receive a mail-in absentee ballot for the 2020 general election.

Although the request deadline is 5 p.m. October 27, the State Board encourages voters who wish to vote by mail to request a ballot as soon as possible.

Your county board of elections began sending ballots on September 4 to those who requested them. If you have already requested a ballot and do not receive it by September 20, email or call your county board of elections to ask about the status of your request.

As always, North Carolina voters have three options for voting: mail-in absentee, in-person during the early voting period, and in-person on Election Day. Significant health safeguards will be in place for voters who cast their ballot in person.

Story and flag photo by Ashley Kairis. Featured image by Andrew Writer.

