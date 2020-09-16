Google Fiber Looking for Testers in the Triangle

Cary, NC — Many home Wi-Fi routers are facing a big task in providing enough bandwidth to support adults and students working and learning from multiple devices at home simultaneously.

So, Google Fiber is upping the ante with its latest announcement of 2 Gig Internet.

This internet plan would bring higher speeds and larger bandwidth to meet the heightened demands of at-home Wi-Fi. But first, it’s got to be put to the test in select Google-Fiber eligible cities.

The Triangle Named in Trusted Tester Program

To make sure 2 Gig is ready for an official launch, Google Fiber has started up a Trusted Tester Program for the new service. Testing is beginning in September 2020 in Nashville, TN and Huntsville, AL with Charlotte and the Triangle following later this fall.

Testers will get 2 months of 2 Gig service for the same price as the 1 Gig plan ($70/month). While not everyone can be selected for the 2 Gig testing, those who choose to be a tester will have opportunities to take part in future product tests.

According to the company, 2 Gig will be available to all Google Fiber-eligible addresses in Nashville Huntsville in November 2020. Other Google Fiber cities, like the Triangle region, are set to be offered the same in early 2021.

Specifics of the New Plan

For $100/month, including installation, equipment, and Wi-Fi, the 2 Gig plan offers:

2 Gig offers downloads of up to 2 gigabits per second

Uploads of up to 1 gigabit per second

Up to 800 mbps over Wi-Fi with

A Wi-Fi 6 router and included mesh extender

Best-in-class Wi-Fi speeds and coverage

1 TB of cloud storage from Google

No data caps

Story from staff reports. Photos courtesy of the public Google Fiber Triangle Facebook Page.

