Join Cary’s Athletics, Greenways or Arts Committee

Cary, NC — The Town of Cary is accepting applications for the Athletics Committee, Greenways Committee and Cultural Arts Committee.

These three groups serve as advisory bodies to Cary’s Town Council through the Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources (PRCR) Advisory Board and Town staff.

All applications will be provided to Committee Chairs for review and they will determine who to recommend for appointment. The PRCR Board will vote on the final recommendations at their December meeting and those appointed will begin terms on January 1, 2021.

Appointed members would attend regular meetings and special events.

Athletics Committee

This committee offers input and perspective to Town of Cary Sports staff on policies, rules and issues related to sports programming and administration. The Athletics Committee meets on the 3rd Monday of every other month.

It also serves as a “voice” for coaches, parents and participants, offering constructive feedback and suggestions in an effort to enhance Town of Cary sports programming and administration.

For questions on Athletics Committee, contact Tracey Hedgpeth.

Greenways Committee

The Greenway Committee advises the Transportation and Facilities Department regarding greenway projects, issues and policies. In addition, the committee assists staff in educating the public about Cary’s greenway program. The committee meets on the 3rd Thursday of each month.

For questions on Greenways Committee, contact Sally Pilson.

Cultural Arts Committee

This committee provides feedback and input on cultural offerings for specialized recreations and inclusion populations. The group also discusses operations of all Cary cultural facilities, including staff evaluation of resident groups. The Cultural Arts Committee also provides funding recommendations to the Town staff and Town Council regarding allocations amounts for Cary-based cultural organizations as part of the Town’s annual budget adoption process.

For questions on Cultural Arts Committee, contact Andi Dees.

Interested Cary residents can complete an application on the Town’s website before the November 2, 2020 deadline.

Story from Staff Reports. Town hall photo by Hal Goodtree, Black Creek Greenway photos by Ashley Kairis.

