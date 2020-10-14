Cary’s Amazon Delivery Station

Cary, NC — If there’s any company that has thrived through the pandemic, it’s Amazon.

The company reported record profits and revenue from April to June 2020 with many turning to it for groceries, supplies and of course, the quarantine impulse buys.

Adding to the company’s worldwide footprint in late August, Amazon opened the doors of a new delivery fulfillment center in Cary, employing more than 175 full-time workers.

Social Distancing & Safety Practices

The more than 125,000 square-foot facility is operating on the safe side with sorting stations at least six feet apart and mask use by all workers.

Despite a rocky time to be starting up shop in a pandemic, the delivery station hosted a special opening celebration. The staff, for the first mission of day one, chose to pack and distribute snack and literacy kits for the Boys & Girls Club of Raleigh, directly supporting Wake County’s third graders.

Cary Leaders Welcome the Facility

In an opening day press release, Mark Lawson, Vice President of Economic Development for the Cary Chamber of Commerce said, “This is a very exciting day for all of us in Cary to have Amazon’s delivery station fully operational. The facility is a great asset for our town, and it will continue to enhance the local and regional supply chain for consumers and the business community.”

Also chiming in on the new addition was Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht.

“Amazon has been one of the key lifelines to so many during this pandemic, and we’re grateful they decided to locate a portion of their logistics operations in Cary and excited for the opening of this facility,” said Weinbrecht.

According to an Amazon spokesperson, Ashley Lansdale, the new station is all about providing efficient deliveries for Triangle customers and creating new job opportunities in the process.