Register to Vote Before the Deadlines

Cary, NC — The regular voter registration deadline is coming up on Friday, October 9, 2020. Here’s how to get registered before then or during early voting with same-day, in-person registration.

Registration Deadline 2 Weeks Away

With fall already here, the November 3 Election Day is fast approaching. To get registered to vote by the October 9 deadline, citizens can do so online, by mail or in person.

For online, visit North Carolina’s online voter registration offered to current NCDMV customers.

A second option is to print out and fill out the NC Voter Registration Application. Then, mail it into your local election office. To be counted, the form must be postmarked by October 9.

Wake County Board of Elections: PO Box 695, Raleigh, NC 27602-0695

Chatham County Board of Elections: PO Box 111, Pittsboro, NC 27312

You can also register to vote in person at your county board of elections office if you prefer.

Register & Vote Same Day

No registration is allowed on Election Day in North Carolina, but it is allowed when voting during the early voting period of October 15-31, 2020. This can be done at any of the one-stop voting sites in Cary with proof of residence and eligibility.

For more details, see our previous coverage on getting registered and how to request and track absentee ballots.

