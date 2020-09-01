Getting Registered to Vote in Cary

Cary, NC — As the yard signs and commercial breaks have already announced, election season is in full swing.

With just two months to go until the November 3, 2020 General Election, here’s how to get registered or check a voter’s registration status.

3 Ways to Register

To register, update an address or change affiliation, there are 3 ways to do it — online, in-person or by mail. The voter registration deadline for the 2020 General Election is October 9, 2020.

Online

North Carolina is one of 40 states that offer an Online Voter Registration Application. Once completed, the online form is directly submitted to the N.C. State Board of Elections. This requires no account and no fees.

With this option, applications must be submitted at least 25 days prior to Election Day to be processed in time. If this window has passed, registration is still possible in-person.

In-Person

If you miss the regular deadline of October 9, same-day, in-person registration and voting can take place during the early voting period. In North Carolina, that will be from October 15 – October 31, 2020. Search for the one-stop early voting sites in and around Cary.

By Mail

You can also register by mail to vote by printing a NC Voter Registration Application, filling it out and mailing it to your local election office. To be counted, the form must be postmarked by Friday, October 9, 2020.

Wake County Board of Elections: PO Box 695, Raleigh, NC 27602-0695

Chatham County Board of Elections: PO Box 111, Pittsboro, NC 27312

There is also the option to fill out a Federal Voter Registration Application and following the NC-specific instructions. This would need to be mailed to the NC State Board of Elections, also postmarked by Friday, October 9, 2020.

NC State Board of Elections: PO Box 27255, Raleigh NC 27611-7255

Check Your Registration Status

Not 100% sure you’re registered in the correct county or want to check where your polling place is? No problem — it can be done in seconds online.

The NC State Board of Elections has made the process easy with NC Voter Search where voters simply enter: first name, last name and voter status (registered or removed/denied).

Select your name from the search and it will show you:

If you’re an active voter

What county you’re registered in

What party you’re affiliated with

Your election day polling place

Sample ballots

What jurisdictions you fall in for each elected office

Voting history from previous elections

Absentee request information

For more information on voter registration, visit the NC State Board of Elections website.

Story, flag, by mail and voter search photos by Ashley Kairis. Online registration photo by the NCDMV.

All the Cary news every day since 2009. Subscribe by email.