NC 10by10 Play Festival Goes Virtual

Cary, NC — For the NC 10by10 Play Festival, the show will go on — even in a pandemic.

The Cary Playwrights’ Forum and Carrboro’s OdysseyStage have teamed up to present the annual NC 10by10 Play Festival to an entirely virtual audience. The event will be live-streamed at 8 PM on September 18, 19, 27 and 28.

Locally Written Performances

The festival is made up of 10 thought-provoking plays that are each 10 minutes in length. Entirely written by North Carolina playwrights, the performances have been adapted for an online experience with attention paid to technical ingenuity and creativity.

Half of the plays are produced by the Cary Playwrights’ Forum and the other half by OdysseyStage, with all 10 brought together into a single production.

The featured plays include:

‘The Bluebird’ by Eric Weil

‘Rain Like Tears’ by Elijah Moore

‘New Age Farewells’ by Susan M. Steadman

‘Marcel Marceau’s Acting Class’ by Andy Rassler

‘The Kindness of Strangers’ by Mike Brannon

‘Twist and Doubt’ by Evan Daane

‘Is This My Support Group?’ by Bonnie Milne Gardner

‘The Affliction’ By Tim Wiest

‘Something Old, Something New’ by Gabrielle Vizcaino

‘Unwanted Poets’ by Tom Buhrman

Enjoy the Festival From Home

The NC 10by10 Play Festival will be presented on September 18,19, 27 and 28 at 8 PM. Tickets can be purchased online with a by-donation platform. Tickets can be purchased at a $1 minimum with a suggested donation of $5-$10.

Once purchased, a ticket will provide access to the Festival for 24 hours.

To purchase a ticket, read more about the performances or dive into the history of the festival, visit www.nc10by10.org.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos courtesy of the Festival Press Kit.

