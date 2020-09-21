RDU adding 5 Non-Stop Flights this Fall

Cary, NC — By the end of 2020, RDU will have 5 new non-stop destinations added to the boards from JetBlue.

Michael Landguth, President & CEO of Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority said in July 2020 that RDU would be in for a “sloppy, sluggish recovery” from the pandemic. While many of his predictions in our last article may still hold true for the future of RDU, the news of these 5 added flights points to some well-needed growth.

The New Destinations

JetBlue will launch 4 of the 5 non-stop destinations on November 19, 2020 and they all have a tropical theme in common. The first four are:

Cancun, Mexico

Montego Bay, Jamaica

Fort Myers, Florida

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Shortly after, on December 18, 2020, a flight to Los Angeles, California will become available through JetBlue, making it the airline’s first direct flight to the West Coast from RDU. This flight will be added to the two direct flights to LA offered by Delta and American, which are set to resume on October 1 and November 4, respectively.

On these new additions to RDU, Landguth said, “We are optimistic that passengers will support the new routes by traveling to these warm-weather destinations during the winter months.”

Story and featured image by Ashley Kairis. Beach photo by Kris Arnold.

