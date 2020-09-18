Drive-Thru School Supply Giveaway this Saturday

Cary, NC — While it will look a bit different this year, The Salvation Army of Wake County’s yearly back to school giveaway is back.

How to Get a School Supply Kit

For the fourth consecutive year, the Salvation Army is teaming up with the Raleigh-based John Wall Family Foundation to provide free back to school kits from 10 AM – 12 PM this Saturday, September 19, 2020.
The only rule is that a school-age child must be in the car to receive the back to school kit.
The event will be drive-thru style and hosted at The Salvation Army of Wake County International Corps and Red Shield Club, located at 902 Wake Forest Road in Raleigh. This is a first-come, first-serve event with strict social distancing measures in place.
About the John Wall Family Foundation

John Wall, a native of Raleigh, is in his 10th season in the NBA, all with the Washington Wizards.

The John Wall Family Foundation was created in 1990 to improve the quality of life for disadvantaged families and to impact the lives of at-risk youth through mentorship, education and physical activity.

About the Salvation Army of Wake County

The Salvation Army has been serving the people of Wake County since 1887. Salvation Army Wake County provides food for the hungry, companionship to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless, opportunities for underprivileged children, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled and many more services to assist those in need.

Story by Staff Reports. Images from the Salvation Army of Wake County.

