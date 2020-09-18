Drive-Thru School Supply Giveaway this Saturday
Cary, NC — While it will look a bit different this year, The Salvation Army of Wake County’s yearly back to school giveaway is back.
How to Get a School Supply Kit
The only rule is that a school-age child must be in the car to receive the back to school kit.
John Wall, a native of Raleigh, is in his 10th season in the NBA, all with the Washington Wizards.
The John Wall Family Foundation was created in 1990 to improve the quality of life for disadvantaged families and to impact the lives of at-risk youth through mentorship, education and physical activity.
About the Salvation Army of Wake County
The Salvation Army has been serving the people of Wake County since 1887. Salvation Army Wake County provides food for the hungry, companionship to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless, opportunities for underprivileged children, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled and many more services to assist those in need.
Story by Staff Reports. Images from the Salvation Army of Wake County.
