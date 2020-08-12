Cary COVID Report – August 11

Cary, NC – Good news for Wake County as our COVID infection rate has fallen for its second week in a row.

Wake County Infection Rate Falls

Three out of the last four weeks have had declining rates of infection in Wake County.

This is the first time since late June that shows new weekly infections in Wake County under 1,000 cases.

Data source: Wake County. Visualization by CaryCitizen.

North Carolina Continues to Bend the Curve

Looking at two key metrics – new cases and percentage of positive tests – North Carolina continues to see declining rates of infection.

Across the U.S.

Rates are falling for daily tests, new cases and hospitalizations in the U.S.

Reported deaths are a lagging indicator and should begin to fall in the weeks ahead.

Around the World

Auckland, New Zealand has gone back into lock-down with 4 reported new cases. Yesterday, the U.S. reported 53,344 new cases.

In the United States, our rate of infection per 100,000 has been among the highest in the world for months. In the last seven days, our rate has fallen to 115 out of 100,000 (confirmed cases), dropping us to 12th in the world for most infected country.

Progress, but still worse than 150 other nations. See The New York Times chart of world infection rates.

Infections per 100,000 people / Last 7 days

Brazil: 147

United States: 115

Spain: 51

France: 16

Italy: 5

New Zealand: <1

Questions Ahead

Wake County and North Carolina continue to move in the right direction as far as limiting community spread of coronavirus. Mask usage is high in our region and people seem to have adjusted to social distancing.

But, as noted in last week’s COVID Report, the month of August will prove key toward determining what kind of fall we can expect.

Story from staff reports. Lead photo from Pixabay.

