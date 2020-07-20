Harold’s Blog: Environmental Efforts & Citizen Emails

Cary, NC — It was another slow week with only two tele-meetings.

Meetings & the Environment

Monday I met briefly with the town manager for our weekly one-on-one. We talked about the removal of the Columbus monument along with a few other updates.

Wednesday I participated in a meeting of the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Executive Board. The agenda included three consent items, one public hearing, and one discussion item. The board approved a public participation plan for electronic meetings and authorized to the Executive Director to update the Memorandum of Agreement for Air Quality. The meeting concluded after a little over an hour.

The only other mayoral activity this week was talking with staff about the progress on the Environmental Advisory Board’s Carbon Reduction recommendations from 2019. Those included:

Establishing a Carbon Baseline and Progress Metrics

Buildings, Renewable Energy, and Sites

Transportation

Green Infrastructure

Food Waste and Agriculture Education and Coordination

Progress has been made on establishing a Carbon Baseline and Progress Metrics. The emissions baseline was analyzed utilizing calendar year 2018 data and considered sequestration from existing tree cover (data analysis has been initiated on sequestration).

Since the majority of emissions relate to transportation and buildings, ways to reduction are mostly outside of our regulatory authority. The preliminary findings estimate Cary’s per capita emissions at 10.3 MTCDE (Metric Tons of Carbon Dioxide Equivalent), which is well below the national average of 17 MTCDE. Key take-aways include:

Emissions come from primarily three sources: Commercial building (31%) Residential buildings (25%) Transportation (37%), with the remainder from other sources

Electricity use is the biggest source of community-wide emissions (41%)

Regarding Town operations, the Strategic Energy Action Plan (SEAP) was prepared in 2012 and updated in 2015. We have recently initiated an update the SEAP to include data through calendar year 2019. This will allow us to revisit and update our municipal goal. We anticipate seeing a draft in the winter, with completion of the update next year.

Get in Touch

Emails this week included several from a Facebook group who were concerned that a BLM protest on Tuesday would be a riot and wanted me to stop the protest. While some were respectful in their comments, the majority were not. They said BLM is a dangerous and violent group and wanted me to “instruct the police to send a strong message.”

Otherwise I, along with the rest of the town, would be “perceived as weak.” Many of them said I supported the “Marxist organization Black Lives Matter.” One said that any injury or harm done to property would be on my and the police chief’s hands. Other comments included: “We are going backward as a society. We put entirely too much focus on color and have become obsessed with it. … That is what Cultural Marxism is all about…” In addition to calling me a Marxist, they questioned my religion and because I wouldn’t engage in a debate on Bible verses called me arrogant, dishonest, and dis-ingenuous. Wow! We have such a long way to go as a society. There is so much divisiveness and hate right now. We must learn to love and respect everyone regardless of background, skin color, religion, position, etc. only then can we reach our potential as a society.

Other emails included:

Stopping the quarry at RDU (To date close to 1200 emails (Unfortunately, we are not the decision-makers)

A complaint about the Cary Convenience Center

Requests to give people the choice of wearing a mask since there is no real data that masks help (Really? This is a state mandate and if it were not I would still recommend everyone wear a mask)

A question about Deutsche Bank and incentives

A complaint about the name of an apartment building in the Fenton

A complaint about damage done to a car because of a pothole (This was on a state road however we help with potholes if we know about them)

A request to let everyone vote by mail (Fine with me but not our choice)

Next week’s activities include staff meetings, a meeting of the Wake Mayors Association, and a regularly scheduled council meeting.

Next week's activities include staff meetings, a meeting of the Wake Mayors Association, and a regularly scheduled council meeting.