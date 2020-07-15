Cary COVID Report – July 15

Cary, NC – It is week 20 of the COVID pandemic in Cary. Infections rates continue to climb in Wake County.

Our Data Sources

Rather than taking our information from tertiary sources (social media, television or other news media), we get our data from these trusted sources:

Other sources noted as appropriate.

Wake County Infection Rate

CaryCitizen compiles daily new infections of coronavirus from Wake County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Since our last report on July 1, weekly new infections in Wake County have grown from 991 to 1382 in the two week period that ended this past Sunday, July 12, 2020.

As of July 14, the running total of COVID cases in Wake County is 7,846.

Across the U.S. — Good News for AZ

Two weeks ago, an alarming acceleration of infections in California, Arizona, Texas and Florida was beginning to develop.

This week, Arizona has turned green on the Johns Hopkins chart of U.S. states, indicating their rate of infection is falling. This is heartening news because it shows that, with concerted public action, we can beat down the virus.

Now all eyes are on Florida, where 15,274 news cases were reported on Saturday, July 11 (source: Florida Dept of Health). As a comparison, the nation of Italy reported 234 new cases on Saturday (source: Bing COVID Tracker).

