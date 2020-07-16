Celebrating Continues for Cary Graduates

Cary, NC — In late June, the Town of Cary announced its plans for the Cary Graduates Together event. Last night I stopped by Academy Street to take it in and here’s what I saw.

Off to a Great Start

The Town’s Outdoor Arts Events Program Specialist, Ryan O’Quinn, has been a big part of bringing the event to fruition and getting the image of Cary’s graduates projected on the walls of the Cary Arts Center. According to O’Quinn, the first week honoring Middle Creek High School was a great experience.

“It is really cool to hear a cheer from the park when someone’s picture goes up. It has really been a chance to honor the 2020 graduates and their accomplishments,” said O’Quinn.

The Town, especially for putting together this as a first-time-ever event, has received a very high response from students and parents. Photos were submitted by students from Cary’s four public high schools and additional students which will be honored in the fifth week of the event. Schools that will be honored the last week of the event include Enloe, Athens Drive, Cary Academy, Crossroads FLEX High School and homeschool graduates.

“People have done a great job of listening to the Governor’s orders with social distancing and wearing masks while coming to see the showcase and we want to make sure that continues,” said O’Quinn.

The Remaining Schedule

The first high school to be honored in the event was Middle Creek from July 8- 12. Here are the remaining showcases that will run through August.

Cary High School: Wednesday, July 15, 2020 – Sunday, July 19, 2020

Panther Creek High School: Wednesday, July 22, 2020 – Sunday, July 26, 2020

Green Hope High School: Wednesday, July 29, 2020 – Sunday, August 2, 2020

Cary Seniors from Other High Schools: Wednesday, August 5, 2020 – Sunday, August 9, 2020

Story and photos by Ashley Kairis.

