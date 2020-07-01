Cary COVID Report – July 1

Cary, NC – In the last 7 days, coronavirus infections in Wake County have continued to rise. But, our stats and trends look better relative to other places in the South and West that are considered hot spots.

Is Wake County Infection Rate Flattening?

Earlier in the week, it looked as if the COVID infection rate in Wake County was flattening. However, as figures have updated, it’s premature to declare light at the end of the tunnel.

NC Not Among Hardest Hit States (Right Now)

Better news – the infection rate in North Carolina climbed in the beginning of June, but may be leveling off.

source: The New York Times, 6/29/20.

Meanwhile, the infection rate curve is climbing at a sobering angle in places including Texas, Arizona, Florida and South Carolina.

source: The New York Times, 6/29/20.

On Vacation Next Week

Cary COVID Report will be on vacation next week, so the next installment will be on July 15, 2020.

Have a happy Independence Day and stay healthy!

Story from staff reports. Data from Wake County COVID-19, North Carolina Department of Health, Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center and The New York Times.

