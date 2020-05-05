Money Matters: 5 Common Investment Mistakes

Cary, NC — Only about 17% of American workers say they are “very confident” they will have enough money to live comfortably throughout retirement.

To help reduce such uncertainty in your life, consider these five common investment pitfalls when planning for retirement — and how you might avoid them.

Mistake #1 – Waiting to Maximize Your Contributions

The sooner you start contributing the maximum amount allowed by your employer-sponsored retirement plan, the better your chances for building a significant savings cushion. By starting early, you allow more time for your contributions, and potential earnings, to compound or build upon themselves on a tax-deferred basis.

Mistake #2 – Ignoring Specific Financial Goals

It is difficult to create an effective investment plan without first targeting a specific dollar amount and recognizing how much time you have to pursue that goal. To enjoy the same quality of life in retirement that you have become accustomed to during your prime earning years, you may need the equivalent of up to 80% of your final working year’s salary for each year of retirement.

Mistake #3 – Fearing Stock Volatility

It is true that stock investments face a greater risk of short-term price swings than fixed-income investments. However, stocks have historically produced stronger earnings over the long term. In general, the longer your investment time horizon, the more you might consider adding stock funds to your portfolio.

Mistake #4 – Timing the Market

Some investors try to base investment decisions on daily price swings. But unless you have a crystal ball, “timing the market” could be very risky. A better idea might be to buy and hold investments for several years.

Mistake #5 – Failing to Diversify

Investing in just one fund or asset class could subject your investment portfolio to unnecessary risk. Spreading your money over a well-chosen mix of investments may help reduce the potential for loss during periods of market volatility. Diversification may offset losses in any one investment or asset category by taking advantage of possible gains elsewhere.

Now that you are aware of these five common investment errors, consider yourself lucky: You are ready to potentially benefit from other people’s experiences — without making the same mistakes.

Story courtesy of Briant Sikorski, a Wealth Advisor at Stratos Wealth Partners. Featured image by Steve Buissinne. Read more Money Matters.