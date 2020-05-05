Ashley’s Journal: Birds in my Backyard

Cary, NC — Someone recently asked me, “What is something that was always there before the pandemic that you didn’t notice until staying home?” After a moment of thought, I answered “the birds.”

My curiosity stemmed from a previous article on birdwatching and before I knew it I was sitting in a chair on my patio with my Nikon pointed at birdfeeder — waiting.

It wasn’t long before I was astounded by the variety and the frequency of birds coming to the yard. The more time I spent outside, the more I was learning. I started to find myself deciphering the different chirps, identifying which bird I was looking for before I saw it. Being that I love to take photos, it became an instant hobby to capture the beauty I was seeing.

What grabbed me the most was that from looking closer at birds, I actually got to see a lot of what I was missing from people.

I got eye contact from them. There was always a sense of mutual curiosity. I also got amusement from them as their heads would swivel back and forth wondering where all the camera clicking noises were coming from. I even got a bit of frustration from them, too. I have often lined up a great shot with good lighting, some blurred flowers in the background and the moment I snapped the photo, the limb was all of a sudden bare. No more bird.

They are quick, they are sharp and on occasion, they are just still enough to enjoy. Here are a few of my favorite backyard photos.

A mockingbird takes flight from its perch on the shepherd’s hook.

 

A red finch shares its treasures from the bird feeder with a song sparrow.

 

The eastern bluebird has become an instant favorite for its vibrant color and, at times, its comical personality.

 

This red-bellied woodpecker has probably been my most rare find so far.

 

A couple of red finches take over the bird feeder.

 

An eastern song sparrow rests on a small limb.

Story and photos by Ashley Kairis.

