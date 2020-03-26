Samaritan’s Corner: Enjoying Today’s Simple Blessings

Cary, NC — Welcome to Samaritan’s Corner. Let’s talk.

Covid 19 and our 12 Year Anniversary

I’ve played soccer in the rain with my family, climbed to the top of a really tall tree with my son, did outdoor CrossFit workouts with my wife, played Trouble, had a family wrestling tournament and laughed a whole lot.

On March 22, my wife Amy and I celebrated 12 years of marriage. We had a little vacation getaway planned that obviously didn’t happen because of COVID-19. 19 may have defeated my little getaway, but it didn’t defeat my 12. I never thought I would live this long because of so many of the horrible, sometimes life-threatening decisions I made in my past. And I certainly didn’t think I would ever get married and be a father.

I reached a point in my life where I had accepted that my past is what will always define me. My grandmother, the greatest friend I’ve ever had used to say, “You don’t have to look like what you’ve been through.” And to God be the glory, I don’t.

God Will Supply Our Needs

To be honest, I was a little disappointed that we couldn’t go. I wanted to give that little getaway to my Amy because she doesn’t ask for anything, so I want to give her everything. We sat on the couch the night of the 22nd, laughed and talked about our crazy day. That anniversary we had is the one we actually needed.

God said. “I will supply all of your needs.” Not wants, but our needs. I needed that day. That day I realized just how beautiful my Amy looks when she reads. She’s all the evidence I’ll ever need that provides how much the Lord Jesus loves me. I realized that my son doesn’t care about having all of the bells and whistles because daddy’s time with him is priceless. I realized that so much of what I complain about is so meaningless. I realized how happy it makes me to have my son pray over his parents.

I realized that the greatest gift you can give another human being is time.

That’s a reality that is slapping all of us in the face. We have taken people, and time with people for granted. We thought busy was a badge of honor, and now we know it’s the source that makes us hate simple.

I don’t know about you, but I miss hugs, handshakes, my peeps at the Y, lunch with friends, going to a restaurant, and just living free. And being a Chaplain for the Cary Police Department, I really miss all of my Officers. Simple isn’t an enemy, but it will be a lesson learned whether we want it to or not.

Enjoying the Simple Blessings

I had an awesome anniversary. It felt great to slow down, and once again enjoy the simple blessings. I want to encourage everybody that reads this to find a feeding boundary. Don’t feed on the fear of the unknown.

Being afraid is a natural emotion, but living in fear is what kills your hopes for better. Don’t allow the unknown to turn into a toxic bed of fear for you to lay in. Know when to say when with all of the talk on the television.

Too much of anything is bad for us, so be intentional about boundaries.

Ecclesiastes 1:9-“History merely repeats itself. It has all been done before. There’s nothing new under the sun.”

Leprosy, Bubonic Plague, Smallpox, Swine flu, Aids. Pandemics are nothing new. We’re watching history repeat itself. In that, we should learn two things. There’s no need to fear what we can’t control, the process and patterns of history will happen no matter what, and there’s no need to fear the unknown future.

There are so many beautiful things around us even now, simple things. So please, be encouraged and know that this too shall pass.

Amy, I love you beyond anything, there are no words, so I won’t try. But I will go on loving and taking care of all that you need. I’m so glad that I can still make you laugh every day, just like I promised when I asked you to marry me. To everyone that reads this, please keep living.

Story and photos by Jimi Clemons.