Wake County Stay at Home Order in Effect Today

Cary, NC — Following a heightened number of positive Covid-19 cases, the Town of Cary has voiced its support for the Stay at Home Proclamation issued by Wake County.

The action takes effect at 5 PM on Friday, March 27 and runs through April 17 with the purpose of limiting community spread of the virus. In a video address, Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht said,

“Not being able to get out and see and do the things we all enjoy in Cary, this place I love dearly, is very difficult. But it’s also extremely important.”

The Town of Cary remains under a State of Emergency with all Cary staffed facilities closed to the public. The Town also closed all Cary playgrounds as to 8 AM Monday, March 23 until further notice to slow the spread of Covid-19. For more information on Town operation updates, see their Covid-19 information page.

Traveling Dos and Don’ts

In addition to the in-place restrictions and closures, the stay at home proclamation includes the following additional limitations for residents of Wake County.

Places You Can Go (March 27 – April 16, 2020)

Grocery stores including warehouse grocery stores

Convenience stores and gas stations

Pharmacies

Restaurants for take-out, curbside pickup, or drive-thru service

Medical facilities for emergent care services that cannot be provided virtually

Veterinarian offices for emergent pet care

Take a walk with your family and your pets in your neighborhood. Keep at least six feet between you and others.

Places You Cannot Go (March 27 – April 16, 2020)

Unless you are providing essential services, you cannot leave your home to go to work.

You cannot visit friends and family if there is no urgent need.

You cannot visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facility, except for limited exceptions as provided in the proclamation

You cannot have gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit

More Information

The order will remain in place until April 17, 2020, at which time the county will re-evaluate the situation and determine if an extension is needed. In the interim, The Town of Cary has created a resource aimed at answering frequently asked questions on this new proclamation. See the Town’s FAQ Page to find what businesses are considered essential, unemployment details, outdoor recreation opportunities and much more information to keep you informed during the pandemic.

If you have a question about a closure, operation, or service in Cary — call 311.

Story and statue image by Ashley Kairis.