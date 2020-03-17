Cary State of Emergency Explained

Cary, NC — At 12 PM on Monday, March 16, the Town of Cary declared a State of Emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. What does this actually mean and what does it change?

Purpose of the SOE

According to the Town of Cary release, the State of Emergency is to ensure Cary’s government has access to the resources and flexibility it needs to protect citizens. This declaration gives local government increased authority over public-rights-of-way, streets, and greenways if needed.

“The SOE is not an indication of Cary having a larger problem than the rest of Wake County, said Mayor Harold Weinbrecht. “The SOE is a tool that allows us to remain proactive in our efforts to negotiate this crisis.”

Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Ford also declared a State of Emergency for the county in response to COVID-19 on Friday, March 13.

Town of Cary Statement

Hear the explanation of the State of Emergency declaration from Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht.

Changes in Effect

Over the weekend, Town Manager Sean Stegall activated Cary’s Emergency Operations Center and directed as many Town staff as possible to work from home until April 6.

With the exception of fire & police stations and the Citizen’s Convenience Center, Town Hall and all other staffed facilities are closed to the public in addition to previous closures. Critical services including police, fire, curbside collections/sanitation, water distribution, wastewater treatment, most inspections, and the 911 and 311 centers will remain uninterrupted at this time.

The Town Council meeting on March 26 is canceled along with all boards and commissions meetings at least through the end of the month.

For the most up-to-date information about local COVID-19 response in Cary, visit www.townofcary.org/covid19 or contact Cary’s 311 service by calling 3-1-1 or sending an email to 311@townofcary.org.

Story and featured image by Ashley Kairis. Video courtesy of Town of Cary.