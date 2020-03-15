Town of Cary COVID 19 Closures – Updated

Cary, NC – Town of Cary on Sunday updated and expanded their list of facility and program closures in response to the spreading threat from Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Town of Cary Closures Updated

From Town of Cary:

Effective immediately, all Cary Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources facilities are closed and programming, including classes, events and camps, are canceled until further notice.

Facilities closed include Herb Young Community Center, Cary Arts Center, Tennis Park, Sk8 Park, Cary Arts Center and many more. See a full list of facility and program closures.

Spring Daze Goes Virtual

Also today, Town of Cary announced that the annual Spring Daze festival will go virtual, as in a virtual marketplace for arts and crafts vendors.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent facility closures, Spring Daze Arts & Crafts Festival will be modified to offer a virtual arts market. All accepted artists will have a photo of their work along with their business information linked to their website for the general public to view.

More info on Spring Daze.

Refunds Available

From Town of Cary Alerts & Closures:

Full refunds will be issued for any current or future ticketed Town events canceled due to COVID-19. If you are registered or have tickets to an event, program, or class that is not canceled, but you do not feel comfortable attending, the Town will also issue a refund. Citizens are encouraged to call the facility at which the event was scheduled for up-to-date information, or contact Cary Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources at (919) 469-4061 or Recreation.Support@townofcary.org for refund assistance.

Question about COVID-19?

For more information and resources, visit the Town of Cary’s COVID-19 Information page.

If you have a question about a specific event or facility, dial 311 in Cary or (919) 469-4000 outside of Town limits.

You can also email Wake County health officials at covid19.questions@wakegov.com.

Story from staff reports. Photo by Hal Goodtree.