Take Action: Donate to Dorcas

Cary, NC — The Executive Director of Dorcas Ministries, Howard Manning says the top priority of the non-profit is to serve neighbors in need by providing food and crisis financial assistance.

“With schools closing, we anticipate an increase in demand for our food pantry and our shelves are running low,” said Manning in a public statement.

Effective Tuesday, March 17th at 4 PM, the Dorcas Thrift Shop is closed to all volunteers and customers until further notice, but the organization intends to keep donation drop off areas open regular hours: Monday – Friday 10 AM -5:30 PM and Saturdays 9 AM – 4:30 PM. Please refer to the Dorcas website for the most up-to-date information and hours.

Food Donations

The Dorcas Food Pantry provides free emergency food assistance to residents of Cary and Morrisville. Basic food staples and cleaning supplies in high need right now include:

Meat – ground beef, ground turkey, chicken

Bread

Canned Meat

Rice

Saltines

Peanut Butter

Jelly

Chef Boyardee meals

Mac & Cheese

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Cleaning Supplies, such as Clorox Wipes, 409, sanitizers

Toilet Paper

Paper Towels

If you have the means to contribute food, bring your donations to the food pantry receiving door, located immediately to right of the Dorcas Thrift Shop at 187 High House Road Monday-Friday: 9 AM – 3 PM. You can also shop online using the organization’s Amazon Wish List and have items delivered directly to Dorcas.

Financial Donations

Dorcas Ministries relies upon financial gifts to make a difference in the lives of struggling people in the Cary community. Financial assistance is provided to people who live in Cary and Morrisville and find themselves in a temporary financial crisis. By donating you can assist neighbors in paying:

Rent

Mortgage

Emergency Lodging

Utilities

Mental Health

Medical

Dental

Prescriptions

Car Repairs

Car Insurance

Home Repairs

Transportation

If you have the means to contribute financially, see the donation page for online giving or mail a check to Dorcas Ministries at 187 High House Road.

Need Assistance?

Residents of Cary and Morrisville are encouraged to contact Dorcas Ministries by phone (919)469-9861, ext. 203 or email to request help.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos courtesy of Dorcas Ministries website.