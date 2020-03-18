Cary Business Adapts

Cary, NC — The Cary Chamber of Commerce has created a live document where citizens can see the latest updates on Cary businesses and how they are adapting to the new normal surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement alongside the document says, “During uncertain and disrupting times it is more important than ever that the community comes together in support of its local businesses.”

The Cary Chamber of Commerce encourages all citizens to take precaution but continue to support local business as you are able. The statement continues to say, “The health of our community is dependent on each of us being good neighbors. Please share this information with others and ask local businesses to submit their information!”

Cary Chamber Vice President of Economic Development Mark Lawson said, “The health of the community is certainly first and foremost, but the Chamber is here as a resource, an anchor, and the voice of the business community.”

“We just want to make sure people continue to support our local businesses as best they can in times like this,” said Lawson.

See the live spreadsheet now.

From eateries like Annelore’s German Bakery to medical practices and cleaning companies in Cary, all service-based businesses are navigating how to safely stay in operation. The effects of the March 17 executive order banning the service of dine-in customers at NC restaurants and bars are starting to be seen in downtown Cary. As you drive by local favorites, you’ll notice “the new normal” of food trucks, tents and staff bringing food to parking lots and in some cases, right to car windows.

In a Facebook post, the organization said, “Our goal at the Cary Chamber of Commerce remains to be a source of support for our community, please feel free to reach out if there are any other ways we can offer assistance.”

The Chamber can be reached via email or by calling (919) 467-1016.

If you represent a local business and want to include your information in the spreadsheet, fill out this online form.

Story and photos by Ashley Kairis.