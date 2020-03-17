Take Action: Donating Blood

Cary, NC — Despite the bleak news surrounding the Coronavirus, there are plenty of ways to take action in a safe way to help your Cary neighbors in need.

Donate Blood

Nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country because of the limitations on gathering sizes, resulting in a severe shortage of blood. According to the American Red Cross, there is no data or evidence that the coronavirus, or any other respiratory virus, can be transmitted by blood transfusion.

In a statement, president of Red Cross Biomedical Services, Chris Hrouda said, “We know that people want to help, but they may be hesitant to visit a blood drive during this time. We want to assure the public that blood donation is a safe process, and we have put additional precautions in place at our blood drives and donation centers to protect all who come out,” said Hrouda.

To be eligible to donate, you must:

Bring a form of ID

Be in good health

Weigh more than 110 pounds

Be at least 16 years old (those who are 16 need parental consent)

The Red Cross also recommends that all donors eat breakfast and get a good night’s sleep the night before a donation, and to drink caffeine-free beverages such as water and juice the day of a donation.

To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. You can also save time by completing your pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online the day of your appointment.

“Volunteer donors are the unsung heroes for patients in need of lifesaving blood transfusions. If you are healthy, feeling well and eligible to give, please schedule an appointment to give now,” said Hrouda.

Here is more information on donating and the safety protocols in place for donors. The Cary Donation Center is located at 3700 Regency Pkwy, Suite 150.

Keep an eye out for more articles on ways you can take action to help others during the pandemic.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photo by Jack Allen.