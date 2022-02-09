Weekend Events: Movies, Market and Super Bowl 56
Cary, NC — From a Friday afternoon film at The Cary Theater to a community watch party on Super Bowl Sunday, here are a few events going on in Cary this weekend.
Friday, February 11, 2022
Amazing Grace on the Screen
The Cary Theater | 122 E. Chatham Street
A behind-the-scenes documentary about the recording of Aretha Franklin’s best-selling album finally sees the light of day more than four decades after the original footage was shot. Here are the showtimes this weekend:
Saturday, February 12, 2022
Cary Downtown Farmers Market
9 AM-12 PM | 135 W Chatham Street | Free
The Cary Downtown Farmers Market is a great place to shop produce and locally made goods right in Downtown Cary, all year round. This Saturday stop on by the free-to-attend market with family, friends and dogs, too! Plus, if you’re wanting to know what’s for sale ahead of time, take a look at this article about what you’re likely to see this February at the market.
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Super Bowl Viewing Parties
Bond Brothers Eastside
5-11 PM | 602 East Chatham Street | Free to Attend
The concept for this Super Bowl party is simple — free snacks, games and lots of beer! Plus, the Bulkogi food truck will be on-site as well. Keep up with what’s on the calendar at Bond Brothers Eastside on their website.
Di Fara Pizza Tavern
111 E Chatham St | Free
Place your order in advance or to-go. Watch the game on any of their big screen tv’s at the bar.
Hickory Taverns- both Cary & Morrisville
5:50-10:30PM | 3201 Village Market Place | $20 tickets for all you can eat buffet
$20 includes, all-you-can eat buffet, one hour before the event through the end of the game. Contests, raffles, games, prizes and more. There will be a photo booth, swag and more provided by their sponsor. $10 General Admission Tickets will be sold the day of the event on-site. Availability may be limited. More info can be found on the links above.
