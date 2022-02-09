Weekend Events: Movies, Market and Super Bowl 56

Cary, NC — From a Friday afternoon film at The Cary Theater to a community watch party on Super Bowl Sunday, here are a few events going on in Cary this weekend.

Friday, February 11, 2022

Amazing Grace on the Screen

The Cary Theater | 122 E. Chatham Street

A behind-the-scenes documentary about the recording of Aretha Franklin’s best-selling album finally sees the light of day more than four decades after the original footage was shot. Here are the showtimes this weekend:

February 11, 5 PM Tickets

February 12, 5 PM Tickets

February 13, 4 PM Tickets

Saturday, February 12, 2022

Cary Downtown Farmers Market

9 AM-12 PM | 135 W Chatham Street | Free

The Cary Downtown Farmers Market is a great place to shop produce and locally made goods right in Downtown Cary, all year round. This Saturday stop on by the free-to-attend market with family, friends and dogs, too! Plus, if you’re wanting to know what’s for sale ahead of time, take a look at this article about what you’re likely to see this February at the market.

Sunday, February 13, 2022

Super Bowl Viewing Parties

Bond Brothers Eastside

5-11 PM | 602 East Chatham Street | Free to Attend

The concept for this Super Bowl party is simple — free snacks, games and lots of beer! Plus, the Bulkogi food truck will be on-site as well. Keep up with what’s on the calendar at Bond Brothers Eastside on their website.

Di Fara Pizza Tavern

111 E Chatham St | Free

Place your order in advance or to-go. Watch the game on any of their big screen tv’s at the bar.

Story by Ashley Kairis photos courtesy of venue and artist websites.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.