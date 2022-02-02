February at the Farmers Market

One big update from the planners of the market is that a new coffee and pastry vendor has been secured and will be at the market in the next week or two. The name of the vendor remains a secret for now as the market hasn’t yet made its official announcement.

“We are also adding three new vendors this month,” said market manager, Brett Pinsent. These vendors will be bringing new selections of hand-made hot sauces, bath and shower bombs and wreaths/garlands to the market. As usual, the offerings of the month may vary by week and as supplies last. That said, here’s what’s likely to be found this month at the market.

February 2022 Produce Greens

Greenhouse tomatoes

Cherry tomatoes

Peppers

Green onions

Kale

Sweet potatoes

Herbs

Microgreens Meat & Dairy Products Pork

Roasts

Chicken

Ground beef

Steaks

Bacon

Sausage

Bones for soup

Farm fresh eggs

Whole milk

Butter

Aged goat milk cheeses and Monterey Jack’s

Cow’s milk cheese curds

Fromage (also known as a Farmer’s Cheese) under the label of “C’est La Vache” in the following flavors: Natural, Fig and Honey, Red Pepper and Honey, Jalapeno Apricot, Garlic and Italian Herbs, and The Everything (think an everything bagel in cheese form) Local Foods & Artisan Made Goods Coffee & Pastries

Local honey

Custom blended teas

Gluten-free granola

Gluten-free brownie and pancake mixes

Locally made chocolates and nut clusters

Locally made hot sauce

Assorted, handmade & one-of-a-kind jewelry

100% soy candles

Beeswax candles

Crocheted hats, scarves, and earrings

Goat milk soaps & lotions

Handmade wreaths

Hand airbrushed bath bombs and shower steamers

Vegan dog treats

Woodworks such as cutting boards, wine caddies, rolling pins and more

Award-winning pottery

Story and photos by Ashley Kairis.

