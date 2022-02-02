February at the Farmers Market
Cary, NC — It’s been a bitterly cold last few weeks for local farmers and their crops, but thanks to greenhouses, there will still be a selection to shop from each Saturday of February at the Cary Downtown Farmers Market.
The market is set up on Saturdays from 9 AM-noon on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House at 135 W. Chatham Street and is open year-round, split into its traditional season and winter season.
New Vendor Updates
“We are also adding three new vendors this month,” said market manager, Brett Pinsent. These vendors will be bringing new selections of hand-made hot sauces, bath and shower bombs and wreaths/garlands to the market. As usual, the offerings of the month may vary by week and as supplies last. That said, here’s what’s likely to be found this month at the market.
February 2022 Produce
- Greens
- Greenhouse tomatoes
- Cherry tomatoes
- Peppers
- Green onions
- Kale
- Sweet potatoes
- Herbs
- Microgreens
Meat & Dairy Products
- Pork
- Roasts
- Chicken
- Ground beef
- Steaks
- Bacon
- Sausage
- Bones for soup
- Farm fresh eggs
- Whole milk
- Butter
- Aged goat milk cheeses and Monterey Jack’s
- Cow’s milk cheese curds
- Fromage (also known as a Farmer’s Cheese) under the label of “C’est La Vache” in the following flavors: Natural, Fig and Honey, Red Pepper and Honey, Jalapeno Apricot, Garlic and Italian Herbs, and The Everything (think an everything bagel in cheese form)
Local Foods & Artisan Made Goods
- Coffee & Pastries
- Local honey
- Custom blended teas
- Gluten-free granola
- Gluten-free brownie and pancake mixes
- Locally made chocolates and nut clusters
- Locally made hot sauce
- Assorted, handmade & one-of-a-kind jewelry
- 100% soy candles
- Beeswax candles
- Crocheted hats, scarves, and earrings
- Goat milk soaps & lotions
- Handmade wreaths
- Hand airbrushed bath bombs and shower steamers
- Vegan dog treats
-
Woodworks such as cutting boards, wine caddies, rolling pins and more
-
Award-winning pottery
Story and photos by Ashley Kairis.
