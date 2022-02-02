Weekend Events: Marlon Wayans & Talia Dalton Perform

Cary, NC — From musical talents and fun community outings to the start of Black History Month celebrations, here are a few things to put on your calendar this weekend.

All Weekend: Marlon Wayans Comedy Nights

Friday-Sunday | 1224 Parkside Main Street, Cary | Get Tickets

A big name coming to Cary this weekend is Marlon Wayans, the American actor, comedian, writer, and producer whose films have grossed over $736 million.

As a standup comedian, he is selling out nationwide and his first-ever stand-up comedy special “Woke-ish” is on Netflix. You can see him live this weekend in Cary’s Parkside Town Commons at the Raleigh Improv at one of his 5 shows from Friday to Sunday. See more on the shows and get tickets on the theater’s site.

Friday, February 4, 2022

Live at Bond Brothers Eastside: Talia Dalton

8-10 PM | 602 E. Chatham Street | $5 Tickets

Talia Dalton is a passionate creator and singer/songwriter living out of North Carolina. She has been writing songs since the age of 9, and playing instruments and singing her whole life.

The 20-year-old is currently working on recording music to be released from her small home studio, and continues to share her life story through songwriting focused on a message of honesty, love and healing.

Saturday, February 5, 2022

The Future of Black History: Accuracy, Authenticity & Action

9 AM | Virtual, Free | Register here

Tru Access, in collaboration with the Town of Cary, presents the 5th Annual Future of Black History Month Celebration: Accuracy, Authenticity & Action.

This year’s keynote speaker is Greg Cunningham, Chief Diversity Officer, U.S Bank. The Future of Black History Month will celebrate and connect the contributions of African Americans across diverse cultures and generations and deliver an inclusive and engaging edutainment experience for the citizens of Cary and the surrounding areas.

This event will serve to inspire and encourage its attendees and participants to reflect on how the choices and decisions they are making today are shaping our collective future. Register to attend.

Cary Downtown Farmers Market

9 AM-12 PM | 135 W Chatham Street | Free

The Cary Downtown Farmers Market is a great place to shop produce and locally made goods right in Downtown Cary, all year round. This Saturday stop on by the free-to-attend market with family, friends and dogs, too! Plus, if you’re wanting to know what’s for sale ahead of time, take a look at this article about what you’re likely to see this February at the market.

Artist Meet & Greet: Zeynep Guvenc

12 PM | Herbert C. Young Community Center | Free

If you missed last Saturday’s event, there is one more opportunity to meet the artist behind the new exhibition at Herb Young Community Center Gallery, Zeynep Guvenc, this Saturday afternoon. Guvenc creates her art using water marbling on paper and will have an exhibition on display at the Herb Young Community Center through April 1, 2022.

Guvenc is a wearable art designer and holds an M.A. degree in History from Istanbul University, Turkey. She researched extensively about the problems and challenges of youth, homeless people, religion, and different cultures and she has published her novel “Homeless.”

Since moving to North Carolina with her husband and two children, Zeynep has developed an interest in water marbling. Her passion is to create unique, original, authentic, and one-of-a-kind art each time through water marbling. Learn more about her work and process.

Story by Ashley Kairis photos courtesy of venue and artist websites.

