Weekend Events: DT Cary Food & Flea and Super Bowl 56

Cary, NC — From a Friday afternoon film at The Cary Theater to a community watch party on Super Bowl Sunday, here are a few events going on in Cary this weekend.

Friday, February 11, 2022

Amazing Grace on the Screen

The Cary Theater | 122 E. Chatham Street

A behind-the-scenes documentary about the recording of Aretha Franklin’s best-selling album finally sees the light of day more than four decades after the original footage was shot. Here are the showtimes this weekend:

February 11, 5 PM Tickets

February 12, 5 PM Tickets

February 13, 4 PM Tickets

Saturday, February 12, 2022

Cary Downtown Farmers Market

9 AM-12 PM | 135 W Chatham Street | Free

The Cary Downtown Farmers Market is a great place to shop produce and locally made goods right in Downtown Cary, all year round. This Saturday stop on by the free-to-attend market with family, friends and dogs, too! Plus, if you’re wanting to know what’s for sale ahead of time, take a look at this article about what you’re likely to see this February at the market.

Sunday, February 13, 2022

Food and Flea Returns for 2022 Season

12-4 PM | 100 W. Chatham Street | Free to attend

The Downtown Cary Food & Flea market is known for bringing some of the best artists from all over the state to the historic heart of downtown Cary. Now that the ice had had a chance to thaw, the Food & Flea will be back this month to kick off its 2022 season of 10 markets.

The market days are held on the 2nd Sunday of the month from 12-4 PM at 100 W. Chatham Street in the parking areas of Fidelity Bank.

Bring your family, friends, pets & appetite but most importantly bring your support for local, small businesses! To see the full 2022 market schedule and more info, visit the DT Cary Food & Flea website.

Super Bowl Viewing Party at Bond Brothers Eastside

5-11 PM | 602 East Chatham Street | Free to Attend

The concept for this Super Bowl party is simple — free snacks, games and lots of beer! Plus, the Bulkogi food truck will be on-site as well. Keep up with what’s on the calendar at Bond Brothers Eastside on their website.

