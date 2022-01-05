Weekend Events: Cary Dance Productions Showcase, Movies & More

Cary, NC — This weekend there’s entertainment all around town from drama films and a live high octane quartet to the 2-hour Solo Showcase of Cary Dance Productions.

Friday, January 7, 2022

C’mon C’mon at The Cary Theater

2021 | 1 hr. 48 min. | R | Drama

Thursday, January 6 at 2 PM

Friday, January 7 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, January 8 at 5 PM

Sunday, January 9 at 4 PM

Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) and his young nephew (Woody Norman) forge a tenuous but transformational relationship when they are unexpectedly thrown together in this delicate and deeply moving story about the connections between adults and children, the past and the future, from writer-director Mike Mills.

I Carry You With Me at The Cary Theater

2020 | 1 hr. 51 min. | R | Drama

Thursday, January 6 at 7 PM

Friday, January 7 at 5 PM

Saturday, January 8 at 7:30 PM

An epic love story spanning decades is sparked by a chance encounter between two men in provincial Mexico. Based on a true story, ambition and societal pressure propel an aspiring chef to leave his soulmate and make the treacherous journey to New York, where life will never be the same.

Saturday, January 8, 2022

Maj Deeka at Bond Brothers Eastside

9-11 PM | 602 East Chatham Street | Get tickets

Cary Downtown Farmers Market

9 AM-12 PM | 135 W Chatham Street | Free

The Cary Downtown Farmers Market is a great place to shop produce and locally made goods right in Downtown Cary, all year round. This Saturday stop on by the free-to-attend market with family, friends and dogs, too!

Sunday, January 9, 2022

Cary Arts Center | Doors Open 6 PM | Show Starts 6:30 PM | Tickets

Cary Dance Productions will be bringing a debut performance of their 2021-2022 Competitive Solo Routines in the 2022 Solo Showcase this Sunday. This is your chance to cheer them on at home before they travel across the state for competition. See the dancers light up the stage in this 2-hour show with one intermission.

Story by Ashley Kairis photos courtesy of venue and artist websites.

