January Shows at The Cary Theater

Cary, NC — It’s a New Year in Cary and a new month of great films at the Cary Theater.

Here is the newest list of shows to look forward to. Tickets can be purchased for any of the following shows on The Cary Theater website or in person at the box office, located at 122 E. Chatham Street.

C’mon C’mon

2021 | 1 hr. 48 min. | R | Drama

Thursday, January 6 at 2 PM

Friday, January 7 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, January 8 at 5 PM

Sunday, January 9 at 4 PM

Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) and his young nephew (Woody Norman) forge a tenuous but transformational relationship when they are unexpectedly thrown together in this delicate and deeply moving story about the connections between adults and children, the past and the future, from writer-director Mike Mills.

I Carry You With Me

2020 | 1 hr. 51 min. | R | Drama

Thursday, January 6 at 7 PM

Friday, January 7 at 5 PM

Saturday, January 8 at 7:30 PM

An epic love story spanning decades is sparked by a chance encounter between two men in provincial Mexico. Based on a true story, ambition and societal pressure propel an aspiring chef to leave his soulmate and make the treacherous journey to New York, where life will never be the same.

MLK/FBI

2020 | 1 hr. 44 min. | PG | Biography/History

Thursday, January 13 at 2 PM

Saturday, January 15 at 7 PM



The first film to uncover the extent of the FBI’s surveillance and harassment of Martin Luther King, Jr. Based on newly discovered and declassified files, the documentary explores the government’s history of targeting Black activists and the contested meaning behind some of our most cherished ideals.

From Emmy Award-winning director Sam Pollard and featuring interviews with Andrew Young, James Comey, Clarence Jones, and more.

Selma

2014 | 2 hr. 8 min. | PG | Biography/History

Thursday, January 13 at 7 PM

Saturday, January 15 at 5 PM

The unforgettable true story chronicles the tumultuous three-month period in 1965 when Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. led a dangerous campaign to secure equal voting rights in the face of violent opposition.

The epic march from Selma to Montgomery culminated in President Johnson signing the Voting Rights Act of 1965, one of the most significant victories for the civil rights movement.

Director Ava DuVernay’s “Selma,” tells the story of how the revered leader and visionary Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr and his brothers and sisters in the movement prompted change that forever altered history.

Comedy Night with Sid Davis & Jeremy Alder

8 PM | Friday, January 14

Sid Davis

This Ohio farm boy, turned airline mechanic, turned comic, is becoming one of the comedy industry’s rising stars. In 2012, Sid finally made his debut on the nationally syndicated Bob and Tom Radio show and was an immediate hit. He’s now is a regular and anticipated guest. In early 2014, the audiences at the San Luis Obispo Comedy Festival voted Sid Davis “Best in Fest” for the third consecutive year.

A week later, comedy legend Joan Rivers, looking for an opening act, viewed Sid’s clip and told her manager, “He’s terrific! I want him!” Sid’s volatile combination of A.D.D., needless curiosity, imagination and a wavering ego are the fuel for his side-splitting tales. You will be howling and understand why his grade school teacher wife views him as a child left behind.

Jeremy Alder

The “bad boy of Christian homeschooling”, Jeremy Alder weaves the experiences of his own poorly-planned life into smartly stupid, sweetly dark, and (mostly) clean comedy.

Jeremy is a regular at clubs throughout North Carolina and has worked with several national touring acts, including Tom Papa, Aparna Nancherla, Nicole Byer, Josh Gondelman, Rita Rudner, and Chad Daniels.

He has been a featured performer at numerous comedy festivals, including Laughing Skull Comedy Festival, Asheville Comedy Festival, and Cleveland Comedy Festival, where he was selected as a Best of the Fest. Jeremy is a three-time North Carolina’s Funniest finalist and was a finalist in the Westside Standup Showdown in Los Angeles.

I Am Not Your Negro

2016 | 1 hr. 33 min. | PG-13 | Biography/History/War

Sunday, January 16 at 2 PM

Master filmmaker Raoul Peck envisions the book James Baldwin never finished, Remember This House. The result is a radical, up-to-the-minute examination of race in America, using Baldwin’s original words and flood of rich archival material.

I Am Not Your Negro is a journey into black history that connects the past of the Civil Rights movement to the present of #BlackLivesMatter. It is a film that questions black representation in Hollywood and beyond. And, ultimately, by confronting the deeper connections between the lives and assassination of Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr., Baldwin and Peck have produced a work that challenges the very definition of what America stands for. A 20-30 minute Q&A will follow the film.

I Was A Simple Man

2021 | 1 hr. 40 min. | NR | Drama

Thursday, January 20 at 2 PM

A family in Hawai’i faces the imminent death of their eldest as the ghosts of the past haunt the countryside.

Spencer

2021 | 1 hr. 51 min. | R | Biography/Drama

Thursday, January 20 at 7 PM

Friday, January 21 at 5 PM

Saturday, January 22 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, January 23 at 4 PM

The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.

There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different. Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days.

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

2021 | 1 hr. 59 min. | R | Documentary

Friday, January 28 at 5 PM

Saturday, January 29 at 5 PM

Sunday, January 30 at 4 PM

Chef, writer, adventurer, provocateur: Anthony Bourdain lived his life unabashedly. Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain is an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon.

From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?), this unflinching look at Bourdain reverberates with his presence, in his own voice and in the way he indelibly impacted the world around him.

Red Rocket

2021 | 2 hr. 8 min. | R | Drama/Comedy

Thursday, January 27 at 7 PM

Friday, January 28 at 7 PM

Saturday, January 29 at 7:30 PM

Mikey Saber is a washed-up porn star who returns to his small Texas hometown, not that anyone really wants him back.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Film photos courtesy of The Cary Theater.

