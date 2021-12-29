Cary New Year’s Celebrations

Are you looking for a way to celebrate the end of 2021 and the start of the new year? A year ago all gatherings were canceled. Even the ball drop in New York City was only allowed limited attendance. We are happy to see that many venues in Cary are moving forward with New Year’s Eve plans for this Friday night. If you haven’t made your reservations yet, check out our list of Cary-based events and call or reserve today!

Of course, while events are back for New Year’s Eve 2021, please exercise caution when dining out and follow whatever protocols are in place at the venues you choose to visit, for your safety and the safety of all staff working this holiday season. Many venues may require proof of vaccination.

Unless otherwise noted, all events take place Friday, December 31st, 2021.

Cary Celebrations

Waltz Into 2022 at The Matthews House with Danceformation. Swing into the new year! Enjoy a playlist filled with ballroom, Latin, & swing/club-style dance music along with a few line dance favorites. It will be a casual event, but feel free to get fancy if you like! COVID protocol requires either 1) proof of full vaccination OR 2) proof of negative test in the 48 hours immediately prior to the event OR 3) wearing of a mask will be required throughout the entirety of the event. Tickets are $10/person.

Doherty’s New Year’s Eve Dinner Party- A special 3-course Chef’s dinner menu is planned followed by DJ George taking the stage for dancing and topping the night off with a free champagne toast at midnight!

Chef’s Palette- New Year’s Eve Party with live music by Hatchback. Dinner must be pre-ordered from their online menu . Dinner seatings start at 5:30 and the last seating is 9:30. The restaurant will be open until 1:00 am.

Hickory Tavern New Year’s Eve Party Live Music with Amanda Peach starting at 9:30 pm. There will be a midnight champagne toast, midnight brunch buffet and party favors all night long.

Fitness Options

Race into the new year with Fit and Able Productions Last Mile race. 5K, 10K, and a fun run. Run In-Person or virtually. This race starts at Lake Crabtree County Park with health checks and packet pick-ups starting at 6:30 am. Online registration closes on December 31st at 9 AM. Hatchback plays from 8:45pm – 12:30am.

Buffalo Lanes Bowling New Years Eve– 10:30 pm-12:30 am. The evening includes unlimited bowling and shoe rentals for up to six people, as well as an arcade game card, party favors, a large pizza, and free drink refills. Call to reserve your private lane (919) 468-8684 Info here

AMF Bowling- New Year’s Eve -. Celebrate the New Year on your own lane with special packages for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day that the whole family will enjoy! Two hours of unlimited bowling. Select a Family (daytime) or Ball Drop (evening) package. Packages include Unlimited Bowling + Shoes, Signature Menu Items, and a Champagne (or Sparkling Cider) Toast.

New Year’s Day

Tony’s Taps & Oyster Co. Kick off 2022 – DJ George heads over to Tony’s to get 2022 off with a bang. No cover charge and many drink specials along with laser, lights, and effects for a fun party.

And just for a look back, here was our last New Years Events story published December 11, 2019.

We hope you and your loved ones have a wonderful 2022. Thank you for reading CaryCitizen.

Story by Staff.