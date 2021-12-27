Harold’s Blog: End of Year Reviews & Banquets

Cary, NC — Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! This will be my last post of the year.

Holiday Banquet Returns for Wake County Mayors

Monday the Wake County Mayors Association held its annual holiday banquet for the first time in two years in Cary. There were about a hundred to a hundred and fifty in attendance.

Performance Reviews

Tuesday the council held its first of three performance reviews with our direct reports. Those who report to the council directly are the town manager, the town attorney, and the town clerk. The review was of the town manager and lasted about two hours.

While I can’t say what was talked about in the closed session, I can say that I continue to believe we have the best town manager, by far. We are so blessed to have such great talent at town hall. They are one of the reasons Cary has been so successful.

There was no town manager report for this week due to the holidays.

Mayor’s Mailbox

Emails from citizens this week include:

Complaints about the Epic Games rezoning proposal

Complaints about not having a mask mandate

Thanks for not having a mask mandate

Complaints about the Terraces at West Cary rezoning (not even scheduled yet)

I have no scheduled meetings next week and will be spending time with family and writing my annual State of Cary address.

Well, that is all for this week. Since I have no meetings or activities next week my next post will be on Sunday, January 9th.

HAVE A MERRY CHRISTMAS AND A HAPPY NEW YEAR! My Christmas Wish for everyone, Christian or not, is that you find peace and joy during this week and carry it forward into the New Year.