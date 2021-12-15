Weekend Events: Nutcracker, Holiday Markets & More

Cary, NC — The last weekend before Christmas is nearly here. From festive performances to last-minute gift grabbing, here’s what’s going on this weekend in Cary.

Friday, December 17, 2021

Cary Ballet Company’s Nutcracker

December 17, 18 & 19th | Cary Arts Center | Get Tickets

The Company presents its full-length and mini-performances to a live audience this year. The classic holiday ballet follows Clara and her fantasy dream world of princes, and fairies, with wind-up living dolls, a strutting soldier doll and more. After the Saturday Matinee performance, there will be a Ballerina Tea. For all show information visit their website.

Saturday, December 18, 2021

“A Very Merry Cary” Holiday Market

December 18 & 19 | 4-8 PM | Old Library Site, 310 S. Academy Street

Join us this holiday season for 2 evenings in downtown Cary to shop local! We are taking over the Old Library Site on Academy Street for a holiday event you don’t want to miss, including:

Over 30 local artisans

Food Trucks

Santa

Holiday lights

A lifesize snow globe (Dec. 19th only)

Holiday Themed stilt walkers from Imagine Circus

Live Music

Cary Downtown Farmers Market

9 AM-12 PM | 135 W Chatham Street | Free

Now in its winter season, the Cary Downtown Farmers Market is a great place to shop produce and locally made goods right in Downtown Cary. This Saturday stop on by the free-to-attend market with family, friends and dogs — especially if you’ve still got a few gifts to buy before next weekend.

Eduardo de Rosamaria’s Noche Flamenca Holiday Show

8 – 10 PM | Bond Brothers Eastside | $10 Tickets

Eduardo presents Noche Flamenca, a show designed to bring audiences to the Andaluz region of Spain! Joined by musicians from around the world (Spain, Venezuela, Cuba, the USA and Canada), audiences are captivated by the emotional power of Flamenco and an authentic Spanish Tablao. Performing holiday favorites Flamenco style.

Story by Ashley Kairis photos courtesy of venue and artist websites.

