Downtown Cary Gifting Tree Voting Ends Sunday

Cary, NC — Since the first week of December, dozens of beautifully decorated trees have lined Academy Street as part of the 10th Annual Cary Gifting Tree Project.

View the Trees on Academy Street

Each tree is decorated by a different business, organization or local family, all of whom bring fun themes, colors and tree toppers to life each year. But of course, where’s the fun without a little friendly competition? At each tree, there are signs noting who decorated them and a QR code which, by using your phone camera, can take you directly to a voting page.

The winner selected as having this year’s best tree, by the popular choice of the public, will win a donation to a nonprofit group of their choosing.

Cast Your Vote Online

If you already know your favorite tree designer, you can vote now on The Town of Cary website.

Rules are simple — it is one vote per person and the voting window closes at 11:59 PM this Sunday, December 19, 2021. Though voting finishes up this Sunday, the trees will remain on display at least through January 1, 2022.

For more information, visit Heart of the Holidays.

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos by Kairis and The Town of Cary.