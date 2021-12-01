Weekend Events: Tree Lightings, Gingerbread Competition & More

Cary, NC — The weekend ahead of us is sure to be a festive one as it includes Cary’s Heart of the Holidays Celebration and other seasonal events.

Friday, December 3, 2021

Town of Morrisville Tree Lighting

6-8 PM | Indian Creek Greenway & Trailhead | 101 Town Hall Drive, Morrisville

Join our neighbors in Morrisville as they kick off the holiday season with the Town of Morrisville Tree Lighting event!

Santa Claus and the Town Council will be counting down the lighting of the tree after some fun and entertainment. Visit the special events page for up-to-date details.

December 3-6: It’s A Wonderful Life, Live Radio Play

The cast and crew of The Cary Players Community Theater Company will be putting on 5 shows in 4 days! Don’t miss the chance to buy tickets and read even more about the show on The Cary Players website.

Saturday, December 4, 2021

Town of Cary’s Heart Of the Holidays Celebration

Cary’s Official Tree Lighting

6 PM | Town Hall Campus

Welcome the holiday season with the official Christmas tree lighting for the Town of Cary. This festive night features actors, singers, and musicians from the community and is capped by the lighting of the official Town of Cary Christmas Tree.

Gingerbread House Competition

Visit Downtown Cary as it is transformed into a walking gallery of amateur gingerbread houses. Local participants work hard to design, create, and display a gingerbread house that is yummy enough for an elf’s visit! All houses will be on display in select downtown businesses on Saturday, December 4 with the winners being displayed all December long at the Cary Arts Center.

Want to participate? There’s still time to sign up before the 5 PM deadline on Tuesday, November 23. See the open registration page.

Victorian Christmas at the Page-Walker

3-6 PM | Page-Walker Arts & History Center

Enjoy an old-fashioned Christmas atmosphere at the old hotel this winter!

There will be cookies, carolers, an activity for kids, heritage music, and opportunities for festive photos in the garden. Weather-permitting, most activities will take place outside.

Sunday, December 5, 2021

Cocoa with Santa at Crossroads

Crossroads Plaza | 11 AM – 2 PM

Come on by Crossroads Plaza for free Cocoa with Santa on Dec 5th, 11AM – 2 PM in front of Dicks Sporting Goods. Everyone gets a free hot cocoa and to say hello to Santa. Plus, the first 200 families will also receive a free Christmas ornament.

Fortnight Before Christmas Party

5 PM | Fortnight Brewing Company

A unique, virtual-style race running from Nov. 28-Dec. 5 will benefit US Veterans Corps Toys for Lil’ Troops. The race results will be posted on December 5th at 5 PM and an in-person party will be held afterward at Fortnight where racers and supporters can enjoy some great beers.

This race is brought back this year in partnership with Fit & Able as part of their holiday race series. This year the Fortnight Before Christmas will be all virtual with 1 Mile, 2 Mile, or 3 Mile race options.

For more on racer swag and post-race party foods, see the race website.

Story by Ashley Kairis photos courtesy of participating organizations and business websites.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.