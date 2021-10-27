Weekend Events: Haunted House, Pumpkin Carvings & More

Cary, NC — It’s the last weekend of October and there are several Halloween-themed events to look forward to in Cary.

Friday, October 29, 2021

Pumpkin Flotilla at Bond Park

4-7 PM | Bond Park Boathouse | Free

Bring a carved pumpkin from 4-5:30 PM to the Boathouse to enjoy and take part in Bond Park’s Pumpkin Flotilla! Pumpkins will set sail across Bond Park Lake at twilight (approximately 6:30 PM).

Enjoy a discounted boat ride, which is available to those who enter a pumpkin or dress in appropriate Halloween costumes, and a snack from the concession stand while you wait to watch your pumpkin float on the lake. For more information check out the website here.

Trunk or Treat at WakeMed Cary Hospital

5:30 – 8 PM | Hospital Parking Lot

WakeMed Cary Hospital departments will be showcasing their tricked-out trunks for this event, where social distancing will be in practice and sanitation stations will be provided.

Bring the whole family and enjoy:

Safe and fun Trick or Treating environment

Musical entertainment from a DJ

An on-site Cary Fire Department truck

Information from the TOC Police Department and Safe Kids of Wake County

If needed, the rain date for this event is Saturday, October 30th.

Herbert’s Haunted House

Friday & Saturday, October 29 & 30 | 7-9 PM | Herb Young Community Center | $4 Per Person

Join in on the 7th Annual Herbert’s Haunted House, featuring more scares, thrills, and screams than ever.

Take a spooky walk through the Cary Teen Council’s House of Horrors if you dare. All ages are welcome, however, parental discretion is strongly advised with this one.

Saturday, October 30, 2021

Cary’s Great Pumpkin Carve

2-8 PM | Old Library Site | 310 S. Academy Street

Stop by the pumpkin patch at Cary’s old library site to pick out the perfect pumpkin and carve it at one of the stations. Once purchased and carved, it will then be lit and put on display.

Stay for family-friendly Halloween specials shown outdoors, including “It’s The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” and other free activities too.

Spooky Stories at the Page-Walker

6:30 & 7:45 PM | Page-Walker Arts & History Center | $10 per person

Master storyteller Alan Hoal will be sharing spooky stories and eerie anecdotes intended for ages 12 and up. Be sure to dress warmly for this event in the garden as the tales are sure to send a chill up your spine!

In the event of inclement weather, the program will move inside and all indoor safety protocols will apply. Tickets are available through eTix. For more information, contact The Page-Walker Arts & History Center (919) 460-4963.

Sunday, October 31, 2021

Precision Race Trick or Trot 5K

8 AM – 1 PM | WakeMed Soccer Park

Start Halloween day at the Triangle Trick or Trot 5K at WakeMed Soccer Park. Get in the Halloween spirit by running in your favorite costume and grab a bag of Halloween candy after your run. Here’s more information on the race & registration.

Festival 31 at First Baptist Cary

4-6 PM | 218 South Academy Street

On the lawn at the First Baptist Church in Downtown Cary is a banner announcing the church’s festival open to the public that will include a trunk-or-treat experience, games, free food and more!

Story by Ashley Kairis photos courtesy of Kairis, Renea Helms and the Town of Cary.

