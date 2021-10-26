62nd Annual Cary Band Day this Saturday

Cary, NC – Crowds of supporters fill the stands each year at Cary High School to support marching bands for the annual Cary Band Day, a tradition held dear for the past 62 years.

This year Cary Band Day is set for Saturday, October 30th at Cary High School’s Cooper Field Football Stadium.

This year’s event will feature 30 competing high school marching bands from across North Carolina and Virginia. Approximately 1,400 students are scheduled to participate, and over 7,000 spectators are expected to attend.

“The Cary Band Boosters and the 62nd Cary Band Day committee are excited to return to this day of musical celebration and pageantry. We are grateful to the broader community and the Town of Cary for their support,” said Brandon Smith the Cary Band Booster President. He continued to say,

“This marks the 100th year since the formation of the Cary High Band, which has been blessed to be led by visionary directors over decades to bring musical education and enjoyment to the region and beyond.”

An 11-hour Marathon of Music

Festivities kick off at 9:45 AM with a performance of the National Anthem by three local Cary middle schools — Reedy Creek Magnet Middle School, East Cary Middle School, and West Cary Middle School. This will be followed by a Flag Raising Ceremony by the Cary High School NJROTC.

After the introduction of judges, the first band will step off at 10 AM. Bands will perform all day, until approximately 8:45 PM, when final awards for the day will be presented.

Special Guest Performances

Cary Band Day is always a great way for these bands to highlight the fruits of all their hard work throughout the band season – and to celebrate the end of marching band season with their peers. This year, special guest performances will include the 200-member Eastern Carolina University Marching Pirates (performing at 3:45 PM and 8:30 PM).

This is an incredible opportunity for the high school marchers to see how their musical interests can continue into their college years.

Also performing in the exhibition at Cary Band Day will be the 100-member Cary High School Marching Band (performing at 3:30 PM and 8:15 PM). Spectators will be treated to the Cary Alumni Band performing the National Anthem at 5:15 PM.

Event Day COVID Protocols

This year’s show will feature top judges from around the region, two award ceremonies, a directors’ hospitality room, and a multitude of volunteers and staff to ensure a smooth event and the comfort of all guests.

Masks are required on busses and indoors. Masks are recommended outdoors when in large groups or near students. Extra hand sanitation stations will be set up throughout the venue.

About Cary Band Day

Cary Band Day is one of the oldest and best-known competitions in the Southeast. This longstanding tradition highlights the talent and hard work of high school marching bands across North Carolina and Virginia – and is made possible through the support of band directors, staff, family, friends, volunteers, and the Town of Cary community at large.

For more information about the event, including a detailed schedule and a listing of participating bands, see the Cary Band Day website.

Story from staff reports. Photos courtesy of Cary High School.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.