Harold’s Blog: Tennis Championship and Chamber Banquet

Cary, NC — This week included several events.

Monday I had a brief conversation with the town manager. We talked about the mask mandate and council work sessions.

Affordable Housing & Tennis Championship

Tuesday I joined council member Bush and staff members in a meeting with Habitat Wake. We talked about affordable housing, our current initiatives, and ideas on how to help with affordable housing especially Habitat housing. They questioned how the ARPA funds might be used for affordable housing. We let them know that staff will be making recommendations to council about the use of ARPA funds at a future council meeting.

Tuesday night I attended the Atlantic Tire Championships at the Cary Tennis Center. The talent pool is becoming greater every time we hold this tournament. We are so grateful to be able to host this tournament in Cary.

CAMPO Meeting

Wednesday I attended a meeting of the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Executive Board.

The agenda included an update on the implementation of the Wake BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) Program of Projects. The Executive Board unanimously approved Northeast Area Study recommendations and a 2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan alternative. Information was also provided for the Wake Transit Art Funding Eligibility Policy, a CAMPO Projects and Programs Funding Update, and the Launch of the Wake Transit Performance Tracker.

Cary Chamber Annual Banquet

Wednesday night I was joined by Mayor Pro-Tem Frantz, and council members Robinson, Liu, and Smith at the 2021 Cary Chamber Banquet. It was held outdoors at Booth Amphitheater due to COVID-19.

The keynote speaker was Chris Chung who in 2015 joined the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina as Chief Executive Officer. Chris has over 22 years of experience in state-level economic development. In his speech he emphasized how well-positioned Cary was for the future.

After the keynote speaker, awards were presented for the Ambassador, Business, and Citizen of the year. I was honored to be the presenter of the Citizen of the Year who was Gale Adcock, a North Carolina Representative for Cary and former council member and Mayor Pro-Tem from 2007 to 2014. We are so blessed to have her leadership in the North Carolina House of Representatives.

After the awards, there was a tribute to the Cary Chamber President, Howard Johnson, who was retiring after 35 years. Through his leadership economic development has thrived in Cary. There are so many Fortune 500 companies and small businesses that have located and remained during his tenure.

The tribute included taped messages from Governor Cooper, Senator Tillis, and dozens of former employees, colleagues and friends. Former Mayor Koka Booth, who has been in poor health, made a surprise visit to congratulate Howard.

The tribute also included presentations including a Proclamation from me and the rest of the council. The final tribute was a bronze bust that will be put on display in the lobby of the Cary Chamber. If you haven’t done so already, please reach out to Howard and thank him for all that he has done.

Celebrating 100 Years of JM Thompson

Thursday I attended JM Thompson’s 100-year celebration with several hundred people at the Angus Barn Pavilion. For a business to last 100 years is incredible and it is a testament to them doing things right. To view the history of this amazing company, watch https://vimeo.com/579680905.

Friday’s meeting with the North Carolina Metro Mayors was canceled. According to the Executive Director, there was virtually nothing of significance to municipalities that took place in the General Assembly.

Memorial for Sharon Bond

Saturday attended a memorial service for former Mayor Fred Bond’s oldest daughter, Sharon Bond, who was my cousin. It was a nice service, and I was able to see Mrs. Bond who is now 91. Rest in peace Sharon.

Atlantic Tire Championship’s New Winner

Later Saturday I attended the doubles final for the Atlantic Tire Tennis Championships and was part of the awards ceremony. It was an exciting match that was decided in a tiebreaker.

Sunday I attended the singles final for the Atlantic Tire Tennis Championships and was again part of the awards ceremony. Congratulations to Mitch Krueger for winning the Atlantic Tire Championships again after winning in July.

Cary is so fortunate to have this Challenger Series tournament every year. Thanks to Anthony Blackman of Atlantic Tire for continuing to be the main sponsor of this great tournament. Also, a big thanks to all the other sponsors and volunteers who help make this possible. We look forward to growing this tournament in the coming years.

Town Manager Report

The town manager’s report for this week included:

Sean’s Message

It sure was good to see those who were in attendance on Wednesday night at the annual Cary Chamber banquet. We are all very proud of NC Representative Gale Adcock receiving Citizen of the Year, as well as the role Mayor Weinbrecht played in the event. We all wish Howard the best in his retirement years, and Mark in his new role as President of the Cary Chamber.

Sean

Public Safety Update

The number of full-time Town of Cary employees that are vaccinated is now at 73%. Since March of 2020, 153 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. There are currently 12 active cases.

Police Update

Deputy Town Manager Russ Overton sent an email to all Police Department staff today informing them of next steps for our police department. Next week we are offering meeting opportunities for all police staff to come with questions and learn more about the future of our police department leadership.

Annual “Ride for the Kids” Motorcycle Ride

On September 12, Cary Police Officers Pyland and Dunn participated in the annual “Ride for the Kids” motorcycle ride. This event supports and raises awareness for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. Officers Pyland and Dunn escorted over 100 motorcycles to various locations in the region. The event raised over $57,000 for this worthy cause.

Happy Birthday, Cary!

On September 12, Kindervillage and the Cary150 Task Force hosted a birthday party at Sertoma Amphitheater in Bond Park in honor Cary’s sesquicentennial. Families in attendance enjoyed singing, dancing, birthday treats, and wished Cary a happy birthday through an original song which can be viewed here.

Certificate of Achievement

Cary’s annual financial report for the year ending June 30, 2020, has been recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association for excellence in financial reporting. The report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the recognition program, which includes demonstrating a constructive spirit of full disclosure and to motivate potential users to read the report. This recognition represents a long history of awards for excellence in financial reporting in Cary for both the annual report of results and the budget.

September ZBOA meeting

The Zoning Board of Adjustment held a regularly scheduled meeting on September 13. The board unanimously approved the first case for a new 6,267 square foot retail store with fuel pumps and a drive-through car wash on a 1.92 acre out parcel located on Green Level Church Road. The second case was a request for variance to allow a 63.6% reduction in the required on-site off-street parking for a new office and retail building at 413 Kildaire Farm Road. The board approved this case 4-1.

Bond Park Challenge Course Construction

Cary selected Bonsai of Grand Junction, CO to design and build our new challenge course. The selected design will offer two tiers of elements including bridges, swings, and two ziplines to provide opportunities for a variety of ages and abilities. The installation is expected to be complete in mid-October.

Cary’s Standard Specifications and Details Manual

We are pleased to share that our Standard Specifications and Details Manual was amended on July 1. The updates fall into three general categories:

Administrative: adding important clarifying details to our alley cross-sections, re-numbering drawings, and simplifying text. Required to remain consistent with an outside organization (a change in a law, provision or policy within Cary or from an outside agency) Desired changes to align with Cary’s goals and values: adding alley and utility details, clarifying signage requirements, providing additional direction regarding pipe installations in unsuitable soils, etc.

These changes will allow developers, designers, contractors and vendors to work together more effectively and achieve better results with future development in Cary.

Police Play Disc Golf with Autism Society of NC

Members of our Project PHOENIX team and our community services unit joined the Autism Society of North Carolina in a disc golf match on September 16.

The Autism Society of North Carolina improves the lives of individuals with autism, supports their families, and educates communities. It was a pleasure to join and engage our community partners in this fun event.

Upcoming Meetings

Cultural Arts Committee

Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 6 PM

Council Meeting (Work Session)

Thursday, Sept. 23 at 4:30 PM

Council Meeting

Thursday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 PM

Virtual Neighborhood Rezoning Meeting

Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 6:30 PM

Mayor’s Mailbox

Emails from citizens included the following:

A complaint about the logos being considered for our branding effort

Complaints from the anti-vaccination people

A complaint that animal control “has it in for my cats”

A complaint about GoCary service

A request to build more bus stops

A complaint about climate change

A request to meet with Cary Clergy

Next week’s activities include staff meetings, a meeting of the Wake County Mayors Association, a meeting with Dorcas about affordable housing, a council work session, a council meeting, the Farmer’s Market Fall Festival, the Diavolo Disc Golf Grand Opening Ceremony, a tree planting at Cary Tree Archive.

Well, that is all for this week. My next post will be on Sunday, September 26th. Although I have Facebook and Twitter accounts those are not the best means of communications with me. Please send all Town of Cary questions or comments to Harold.Weinbrecht@townofcary.org and email personal comments to augustanat@mindspring.com.

From the blog of Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht. Images from Town of Cary and Cary Tennis Park.

