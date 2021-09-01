Classes & Activities Kick Off For Fit Cary Month

Cary, NC — The theme of September from the Town of Cary is “Get, Be, and Stay Fit,” as they host a month full of activities, classes and wellness challenges for Fit Cary Month.

According to the Town’s Fit Cary Month website, all activities are designed to help Cary residents and their families develop and maintain a healthy and enriched lifestyle. Here’s a look at what’s coming up and how you can get involved!

Free Fitness and Wellness Classes

Register in advance to reserve your spot for in-person and virtual classes. Virtual participants will not be on camera but will be able to watch, follow along and ask questions at the end of the class. Links for WebEx classes to registered participants will be emailed prior to each scheduled class.

Virtual & In-Person Programs

Whether you’re looking fr whole-body workouts, a centering meditation experience or a senior’s only class, there’s many options available to get fit alongside other members of the community both in-person and virtually from your home. Class offerings are set to include:

DanceIt

Pilates

Functional Fitness

Balance Your Energetic Body

Calm Your Mind Meditation

Cardio Fit

Zumba

Zumba Toning

Seniors in Motion

For full details and sign-up links, visit the Fit Cary Month website.

Free Drop-In Sports

Have you heard of pickleball and wanted to give it a try or maybe you are a seasoned badminton or volleyball player and excited to return to indoor play? Check out the Open Gym Schedule for some fun drop-in sports.

August 30th-September 10th all drop-in sports activities at the community centers will be free!

Healthy Cooking Classes

From farm to table style cooking to the art of creating your own salad dressings, there will also be a couple of health food demos as part of Fit Cary Month. These will be aimed at showing how to prepare seasonal and locally sourced nutritious meals that don’t compromise on their tastiness.

Opportunities to Get Outside

Take A Child Outside Week

Held Annually, Take A Child Outside Week is an international program encouraging children and adults to spend time together outdoors. It first began in North Carolina and has since spread across the nation and to other countries. It is a week-long event with the goal of helping children develop a better understanding and appreciation of the environment and an enthusiasm for exploring the natural world. Celebrate TACO week by attending this year’s activities. For more information check out the Town of Cary TACO web page

Downtown Pump Track (all ages)

Saturdays | Sep 4-25| 10:30-11:30 AM | Cary Old Library Site

Join us every Saturday in September for a pump track session in the morning from 10:30 AM-11:30 PM. An instructor will be on site to help riders of all skill levels. If you have a wrist band from the pump track, enjoy a free session at Sk8 Cary anytime that day! Follow @CaryActionSports on Instagram!

Sunset Paddle (age 5 & up)

Friday | Sep 24 | 6-8 PM | Bond Park Boathouse

Enjoy an evening on the water at Bond Lake. Spend time in the great outdoors with your family observing wildlife, relaxing, and creating new memories together. Registration required.

Nature Night Paddle ( age 12 & up)

Wednesday | Sep 29 | 6-8 PM | Bond Park Boathouse

Paddle Bond Park Lake and observe nocturnal wildlife with a naturalist and boating instructor. Watch and learn about beavers, turtles, and more! Boat rental is included. Registration required.

Farm Fresh Activities

Connecting to local food and supporting community agriculture is a great way to support your health and the health of our community! Check out these farm and garden-related activities this month.

9/11 Day of Service

Honor Cary’s Firefighters during 9/11 Day of Service by supporting the garden beds at each of our fire stations. The gardens provide “home-grown” organic foods for our firefighters to use while on duty. Please join us as we pay tribute to our first responders and help us prepare the gardens for fall and winter planting.

Good Hope Farm Volunteer Work Day

Friday | Sep 18 | 9-11 AM

Enjoy fresh air, exercise, and the chance to have hands on environmental service learning at our organic teaching farm. Good Hope Farm volunteer workdays are a great way to support food security in our region and learn more about how to grow your own gardens at home.

Good Hope Farm Harvest Fest Event

Friday | Sep 18 | 12-4 PM

Celebrate Cary’s agricultural roots at this free family-friendly fall event! Enjoy live music, kids’ play area, and farm-fresh food and beer trucks. Don’t miss the chance to tour this exciting organic teaching farm and learn where your food comes from!

Yoga on the Farm (age 15 & up)

Thursday | Sep 30 | 8-9 AM

Come treat yourself to a yoga experience in nature and enjoy the natural meditative experience of practicing outside on our beautiful organic farm. This vinyasa-style yoga class is appropriate for all levels and the outdoor farm space is large enough for social distancing. Registration required.

Cycle September Challenge

Cycle September is a town-wide initiative being run in collaboration with Love to Ride and the Town of Cary and it’s completely free for organizations in Cary to participate. We encourage workplaces to get back on a bike during the month of September and experience the benefits of being active- happier, healthier, more productive staff. The workplace that earns the most points for riding and encouraging wins. It is a fun, friendly and sociable competition for all participants!

Registration is easy! Go to lovetoride.net/cary and sign up today! We’d love to have you join us and hope to see you on the leader board showing your support for biking in Cary!

September Virtual BioBlitz For Pollinators With NRPA

Participate in the Virtual Parks for Pollinators campaign with the Town of Cary! Throughout the month of September, join us for one of our scheduled events. This month-long event invites citizens to capture observations of insects and pollinators in the iNaturalist mobile app and record them in the Cary Parks for Pollinators BioBlitz project.

Visit a Local Greenway

Cary has over 90 miles of paved greenways and multi-use paths, and 120 miles of shared lanes, bike routes, and bike lanes.

More Health Resources

Resilience, or the ability to bounce back from stressful situations, is strengthened by healthy, connected relationships. During the COVID-19 pandemic, that can be its own struggle. Traumatic experiences affect us all in different ways, but we can start to heal from trauma when we work together to care for each other. There are many resources available to help mitigate trauma and build personal resilience. Here are some resources.

Story from staff reports. Photos by Ashley Kairis & the Town of Cary.

