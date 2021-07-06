Enrollment Now Open for Starpath Dance Academy

Cary, NC — Starpath Dance Academy of Cary and Apex concluded their “COVID year” season in mid-June 2021 with 10 outdoor dance recitals in the parking lot area of their location in Apex.

Now the dance studio is ready to usher in a new year of fun on the dancefloor with the July 6, 2021 opening of their enrollment period.

Crazy Eights — The 8th Annual Recital

Keeping things safe for all, the Cary/Apex-based Academy transformed its studio area into a spacious venue with a tented stage and audience. The performances included dancers of all ages in all genres as well as special Daddy Daughter, Parent-Child and Finale dances in which all students danced across the parking lot together and their teachers surprised them on stage!

Founder Lindsey Kaplowitz said, “We were thrilled to be able to host such a fun and safe event. For many of our dance families, it was the first in-person event of its magnitude they had been to in over a year. It was a very special weekend. Being able to provide a safe space and joy to the children of our community over this year has meant the world to us.”

Enrollment Now Open for New Season & Summer Camps

Enrollment for Starpath Dance Academy’s 2021-2022 dance season, beginning July 6th, is open, as well as several of their summer camps. They encourage dancers to join them and participate in next year’s recital!

