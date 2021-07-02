Top 5 Stories of the Week – July 2, 2021
Cary, NC — You’re busy, and we get that. So, in just one minute, let’s get you caught up on the most-read stories of the week.
1. Cary Town Council Narrowly Approves 300-Unit Rezoning
In the latest meeting of the Cary Town Council, two items moved forward by narrow margins. Read the full story.
2. New Details of Downtown Cary Park Unveiled
Want to see for yourself all the creative details and spaces coming to the Cary Downtown Park? We broke it down.
3. Harold’s Blog: Groundbreaking of Downtown Cary Park
It was a busy week for Cary’s Mayor, Harold Weinbrecht. Read all about it in his latest blog, covering the groundbreaking of Downtown Cary Park and a potential new tagline for Cary.
4. An Evening at Scratch Kitchen & Taproom in Cary
Curious to try out the newest restaurant in Downtown Cary? Our Web Editor shares her first experience there.
5. Ashley’s Journal: Saying Yes to My Wedding Dress
Every now and again, Web Editor Ashley Kairis takes off her news hat to share a glimpse into her personal life. Join her as she shares the journey to finding her wedding dress by shopping local.
Story from staff reports. Photos by Ashley Kairis and the Town of Cary.
