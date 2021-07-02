Top 5 Stories of the Week – July 2, 2021

Cary, NC — You’re busy, and we get that. So, in just one minute, let’s get you caught up on the most-read stories of the week.

In the latest meeting of the Cary Town Council, two items moved forward by narrow margins. Read the full story.

Want to see for yourself all the creative details and spaces coming to the Cary Downtown Park? We broke it down.

It was a busy week for Cary’s Mayor, Harold Weinbrecht. Read all about it in his latest blog, covering the groundbreaking of Downtown Cary Park and a potential new tagline for Cary.

Curious to try out the newest restaurant in Downtown Cary? Our Web Editor shares her first experience there.

Every now and again, Web Editor Ashley Kairis takes off her news hat to share a glimpse into her personal life. Join her as she shares the journey to finding her wedding dress by shopping local.

Story from staff reports. Photos by Ashley Kairis and the Town of Cary.

