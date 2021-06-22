Wine Walk Series Returns to Waverly Place this Thursday

Cary, NC — The sip, shop and stroll series benefiting the Kay Yow Cancer Fund is back and is set to run on one evening per month from June to October 2021.

Mark Your Calendars for Monthly Wine Walks

The Wine Walk signature event series resumes on the final Thursday of the month from June through October from 5 PM to 8 PM. Save the dates for June 24, July 29, August 26, September 30 and October 28.

Guests can sample red, white and sparkling wine at select Waverly Place merchants, all chosen by Triangle Wine Company. A $25 donation to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund to aid in the fight against all cancers affecting women allows access to the event, along with a sampling glass and Waverly Place Wine Walk Passport.

Donations will be accepted at Kay Yow Cancer Fund booths located on-site in The Park and on the Plaza Level near Shake Shack. Tickets can also be purchased in advance online here. Guests must be over 21 years of age to sample wines. Keep up with the latest event news by visiting the official Facebook event page here.

Participating retailers include:

Amazing Lash Studio

BodyLase

Chicken Salad Chick

Color Me Mine

Contender eSports

Drybar

Green4Life

L.A. Bikini

Level Red Boxing

ONYX Hair Boutique

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Shake Shack

StretchLab

TASU Asian Bistro

Taziki’s

vomFASS

About the Kay Yow Cancer Fund

The Kay Yow Cancer Fund was founded on December 3, 2007 in honor of NC State Coach Kay Yow. First diagnosed with breast cancer in 1987, Coach Kay passed away on January 24, 2009.

The Kay Yow Cancer Fund is a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization committed to the fight against women’s cancers through raising money for scientific research, assisting the underserved, and unifying people for a common cause. Since its inception, the Kay Yow Cancer Fund has awarded $7.78 million in scientific research and programs that serve the underserved. To donate and for more information, visit www.kayyow.com.

About Waverly Place

Operated by Northwood Retail, an affiliate of Northwood Investors, Waverly Place is an open-air shopping, dining and entertainment destination for residents of Cary, Raleigh and the greater Triangle.

The neighborhood center features award-winning services, shops and restaurants, as well as a family-friendly park that hosts annual outdoor concerts and events. Notable tenants include Whole Foods Market, Shake Shack, Drybar, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, CinéBistro, Gonza Tacos Y Tequila, TASU Asian Bistro, Whisk, MOD Pizza, BodyLase, Amazing Lash Studio, Hand & Stone and CorePower Yoga. For more information, visit www.waverlycary.com.

Story by staff reports. Photos courtesy of Waverly Place.

