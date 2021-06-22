Week of Activities Leads Up to Downtown Park Groundbreaking

Cary, NC — The official groundbreaking ceremony for the Cary Downtown Park will be held this Saturday, June 26 and for each of the days leading up to it, the Town of Cary has programmed a different activity.

The activities are meant to give the public a sample of programming they can expect to see upon the park’s completion in summer 2023, as well as celebrate the beginning of the next construction phase. The schedule of events runs June 21-26 with dirt depository and luminary display nights also in the mix.

Add Your Dirt, Become a “Park Builder”

Residents of Cary are invited to bring a cup of dirt to one of three locations to add it to the Town “dirt depository.” All dirt collected will be used in the project’s dirt turning that lays the foundation of this one-of-a-kind park.

To be included, visit one of these Cary parks from June 8-25

Downtown Park Phase I – Mid Cary (327 S. Academy Street, Cary)

Thomas Brooks Park – West Cary (99008 Green Level Church Road, Cary)

Jack Smith Park – South/East Cary (9725 Penny Road, Cary)

When you bring your dirt to the depository, you will be able to register to be included on the Park website and signage at the groundbreaking.

“See the Vision” with Luminary Display June 25 & 26

Luminarias will be placed on the park site outlining buildings and water features to give a bird’s eye view of what the park will look like. These will be visible at night. Check out the map for the best viewing locations.

Daily Activities

The daily activities of this week will take place either at the Downtown Cary Park or at the former library greenspace area across the street. Below is an overview of the schedule of events. For full details, visit the Park’s project page.

Monday, June 21: Sunset Yoga

7:30–8:30 PM | Old Library Site | No Registration Required

Tuesday, June 22: Groundbreaking Keepsakes

9:30–11 AM | Old Library Site | Registration Required

Wednesday, June 23: Sidewalk Birdie Buddies

5 – 7 p.m. | Downtown Park Fountain | No Registration Required

Thursday, June 24: Paws in the Park

6 – 8 p.m. | Old Library Site | No Registration Required

Friday, June 25: Lunch & Listen with Peter Lamb & Mark Wells, of Peter Lamb & the Wolves

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Old Library Site | No Registration Required

Saturday, June 26: Cary 150th Walking Tour of Downtown

Following the Groundbreaking Ceremony | No Registration Required

Saturday, June 26: Discover the Downtown Park Presentation

2 p.m. | Cary Arts Center | No Registration Required

Groundbreaking Ceremony

Saturday, June 26 | 11 AM

On Academy Street in front of the Downtown Park, Phase I



The 11 AM groundbreaking is going to be held at 327 S. Academy Street with parking available next door at the Cary Regional Library parking deck. For the official groundbreaking moment, the Town teamed up with the Fine Arts League of Cary to create a special arrangement of painted shovels at this event, each showcasing a piece of what the park will look like once completed.

The Fine Arts League of Cary is a non-profit organization with members throughout the Triangle Area. Its members include visual artists in painting, drawing, photography, sculpture, and mixed media, as well as supporters of the arts. Participating artists from FALC in the groundbreaking include:

Judi Bank

Brenda Brokke

Judy Brubach

Lindsey Chester

Andrea Frank

Meera Goyal

Sarah Redpath

Robyn Scott

Debra Singer-Harter

Vivianne Voyles

Story by Ashley Kairis. Photos by the Town of Cary.

All the Cary news for the informed Cary citizen. Subscribe by email.