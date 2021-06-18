Downtown Cary’s Newest Taproom Opens June 26

Cary, NC — The folks behind the Cotton House Craft Brewers taproom on Academy Street have announced the grand opening of their second Downtown location that will house a new beer company called Triangle Beer Co. and a new food program called Craft Concepts.

The grand opening of Triangle Beer Co. at 320 E. Durham Road, will run from noon to midnight on Saturday, June 26 and will include live music, food and local vendors.

A New Brand of Beer & A Mobile Kitchen

Triangle Beer Co. will open as the team’s second location as well as the name of their reinvigorated beer brand to be poured at both taproom locations, as well as their mobile beer trailer. Additionally, Triangle Beer Co. will host Craft Concepts, a permanent mobile kitchen to provide on-site dining as well as catering services at Cotton House and throughout the Triangle.

Triangle Beer Co. is located in the former Jordan Lake Brewing facility and will house brewing operations for both Cotton House as well as the new taproom. The new location will feature 16 taps, including current favorites that will continue to be found at Cotton House, as well as many new flavors exclusive to the new location.

The new taproom will also host “Craft Concepts @ TBC” as a permanent, mobile kitchen featuring fresh, local, sustainable menus offering handheld snacks, full plate service, and integration with the beer program and several local farms. Additionally, Craft Concepts will begin offering catering services for private events later this year.

“A second location has been a long time coming,” said Brent Webb, owner of Cotton House Craft Brewers.

Webb continued to say, “We’re thrilled to now have a local production facility that doubles as a second taproom, and the kitchen is an addition we’ve looked forward to ever since we started out. We love the Cary community, and we’re excited to offer a new place for people to come hang out and enjoy great beer and locally sourced food.”

Enjoy the First Brews & Bites at the Grand Opening

Triangle Beer Co.’s Grand Opening Celebration takes place on Saturday, June 26, beginning at noon. Guests are invited to come out and enjoy TBC’s latest brews, live music, food from Craft Concepts @TBC, and much more including a vendor market with hand-rolled cigars from Amendola Family Cigar Co.

To learn more about Triangle Beer Co. and the Grand Opening, visit www.TriangleBeer.Co or follow along on Facebook and Instagram using @trianglebeerco.

Story and photos courtesy of Alyssa Hinshaw.

