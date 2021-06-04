Koka Booth Amphitheatre’s June 2021 Lineup

Cary, NC — As Koka Booth Amphitheatre has phased out their outdoor movie nights, the venue continues to release more programing and concerts.

New to the list in June are several nights of live music, some of which are part of the PineCone Lakeside Bluegrass Series. Also, for a few events, seating is transitioning between reserved pods and general admission.

All tickets can be purchased online through the Booth Amphitheatre website.

Weather permitting, here’s the lineup of events and live shows on the calendar for June 2021.

Friday, June 4, 2021 — Marcus Anderson

Gates open 6 PM | Show starts 7:30 PM

The Grammy and Stellar Award Nominated artist is an incredible act and one worth watching, saxophonist Marcus Anderson is the golden child shining among stars. With 13 studio albums on his list of accomplishments, the fusion jazz artist brings R&B, Pop, Rock and Funk to make music that puts listeners in another atmosphere.

Charting number one in both categories of Billboard’s Smooth Jazz and Sirius XM’s Watercolors with numerous hits the Spartanburg, SC native is delivering major music in a humble way.

Saturday, June 5, 2021 — Movie Music Classics

NC Symphony Summerfest | Gates open 6:30 PM | Show starts 8 PM

The always popular North Carolina Symphony Summerfest is returning to Koka Booth Amphitheatre this year with conductor Joseph Peters.

Relive your favorite classical music moments in film history, including music from Amadeus, Schindler’s List, Platoon, The Lord of the Rings, Pirates of the Caribbean, Psycho, and more!

Sunday, June 6, 2021 — Jon Stickley Trio

$5 – $7.50 Tickets | Gates open 5 PM | Show starts 6 PM

This show is the first in a new series at Koka Booth Amphitheatre called PineCone’s Lakeside Bluegrass Series.

The Jon Stickley Trio is known as a genre-defying and cinematic instrumental trio whose deep grooves, innovative flatpicking and sultry-spacy violin move the listener’s head, heart, and feet.

Friday & Saturday, June 11-12, 2021 — Cirque de la Symphonie

Doors open 6:30 PM

Cirque de la Symphonie returns for an all-new program with dazzling feats of strength and grace.

Acrobats, aerial flyers, contortionists, and jugglers perform awe-inspiring choreography to orchestral favorites that will thrill audiences of all ages. The conductor of this performance is Wesley Shulz.

Sunday, June 13, 2021 — Gina Furtado Project

Doors open 5 PM | Show starts 6 PM

Fronted by banjoist, singer and songwriter Gina Furtado, the Gina Furtado Project lays heavy emphasis on catchy, relatable, original material that spans the gamut from bluegrass to swing to gypsy jazz and beyond.

With two IBMA nominations for Banjo Player of the Year to show for it, Gina has been quickly earning recognition as one of the most innovative banjoists on the scene today.

Joining Gina is a cast of equally compelling and creative musicians: Max Johnson on bass (Molly Tuttle Band, Jacob Joliff Band, Jeff Austin Band); Drew Matulich on guitar (Billy Strings); Malia Furtado on fiddle (Director of Education at the Front Porch Music School). No Depression hails them to be “fun, energetic, riveting.”

Saturday, June 19, 2021 — Beethoven Symphony No. 4

NC Symphony Summerfest | Doors open 6:30 PM | Show starts 8 PM

The North Carolina Symphony, conducted by Joseph Young will perform Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4.

Sunday, June 20, 2021 — Songs from The Road Band

Doors open 5 PM | Show starts 6 PM

Songs From The Road Band is an award-winning Asheville, North Carolina-based bluegrass band featuring Mark Schimick (mandolin), Charles Humphrey III (bass), Sam Wharton (guitar), James Schlender (fiddle), and Gabe Epstein (banjo).

Their most recent single “Outside Of Omaha” went to number one on the Bluegrass Today Grassicana chart. They have 6 studio albums available at all musical outlets.

Saturday, June 26, 2021 — Classics Under the Stars

NC Symphony Summerfest | Doors open 6:30 PM | Show starts 8 PM

The Symphony shares great moments in classical music, including Mendelsohn’s Midsummer Night’s Dream, Mozart’s Overture to Don Giavonni, and more. Conductor: David Glover.

Sunday, June 27, 2021 — Mason Via & Hot Trail Mix Band

Doors open 5 PM | Show starts 6 PM

As the newest member of Old Crow Medicine Show, Mason Via is an enormously entertaining performer whose star is on the rise. The flat-picking guitar player was on the current season of American Idol.

For this show in Cary, he’ll be with his flaming hot “new-grass” band, Hot Trail Mix. Mason grew up going to fiddler’s conventions and music festivals around NC and VA, where he was steeped in the rich Appalachian culture that surrounds the area.

Picking and singing from an early age, Mason combines soulful high lonesome singing with virtuosic instrumental prowess.

For FAQs on bag policy, food & beverage, weather policies and more, visit the events pages at BoothAmphitheatre.com.