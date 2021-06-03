Weekend Events: Bluegrass, Baseball & Taste of Pimento Cheese

Cary, NC — If you are a cheese-eating, live music listening, market-going type of person, you will be in heaven this weekend in Cary.

Friday, June 4, 2021

Taste of Pimento Cheese 2021 Begins

This year, the Pimento Cheese Festival has a new name and new format, spanning 10 days in partnership with 12 local Cary restaurants. Check out this CaryCitizen article for all the details on where you can grab a variety of dishes that celebrate the southern delicacy of Pimento Cheese, or how to order your own grab-n-go Charcuterie Box.

More on the event can also be found through TownofCary.org/cheese.

Glen Ingram Trio at Bond Brothers Eastside

602 E. Chatham Street | 8-10 PM | $10 Tickets available online

Glen lived in Boston for ten years, the first five as a student and instructor at the Berklee College of Music where he studied with Joe Viola and Gary Burton. In the following years, Glen focused on his composing skills with his band, while performing at the famed Copely Plaza Hotel.

It was there that he was influenced by such saxophone legends as Stan Getz, Sonny Rollins, Cannonball Adderly, and Phil Woods, whom he studied with for a time. You can purchase a $10 ticket to the Glen Ingram Trio show at the Bond Brothers Eastside website.

Saturday, June 5, 2021

Cary Downtown Farmers Market

8 AM-12 PM | 135 W. Chatham Street

Head over to the market on the grounds of the historic Ivey-Ellington House in Downtown Cary to peruse the vendor tents offering all things locally made and locally grown. You can keep tabs on the latest monthly offerings of the market on CaryCitizen.

“Kattalax” at Bond Brothers Eastside

602 E. Chatham Street | 8-10 PM | $10 Tickets available online

Kattalax is an electronic duo from Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, USA. Paul Gallant (vocals, lyrics, multi-instrumentalist) and Wayne Leechford (multi-instrumentalist, music producer). They started Kattalax in 2016. Drawing on interests and influences in electronic and pop music, they began to co-write songs that would form their first album.

Taking advantage of modern technology, the writing for their music is all done remotely. Song ideas are shared through the cloud and elaborated on over time. Kattalax has released two full-length albums and a handful of singles. Kattalax in 2018 and Unreliable Existence in 2020. Live performances have included music festivals and clubs in North Carolina.

Sunday, June 6, 2021

Jon Stickley Trio at Koka Booth Amphitheatre

$5 – $7.50 Tickets | Gates open 5 PM | Show starts 6 PM

This show is the first in a new series at Koka Booth Amphitheatre called PineCone’s Lakeside Bluegrass Series.

The Jon Stickley Trio is known as a genre-defying and cinematic instrumental trio whose deep grooves, innovative flatpicking and sultry-spacy violin move the listener’s head, heart, and feet. For more information on this show, check out BoothAmphitheatre.com.

Around the Triangle

Durham Bulls Home Game Series

Series vs. Norfolk Tides | June 4-7 | Tickets range about $14 – $26

Thursday – Healthcare Heroes Night

Friday- Fireworks Night

Saturday – Salute to Durham Beers

Sunday – Kids Run the Bases

The Raleigh Market

Saturday, June 5 | 9 AM- 5 PM | NC State Fairgrounds | Free

If you’re up for hunting down a couple of unique treasures, check out the The Raleigh Market, recognized as one of the Top 10 flea markets in the US. The market features nearly 300 socially distanced vendors each weekend, including a great number of antique, vintage and collectibles dealers, artisans and craftsmen, a yard sale section, home goods, clothing, jewelry, and much more.

A rotating array of food trucks, fair food, and farm stands ensures visitors will not leave hungry. Open every weekend from 9 AM – 5 PM at the historic N.C. State Fairgrounds.

Story by Ashley Kairis photos courtesy of venue and artist websites.

