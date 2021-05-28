Memorial Day 2021 in Cary, NC

Cary, NC — This year on Memorial Day in Cary, there are a couple of opportunities for citizens to honor those who have fallen while fighting in the U.S. armed forces.

Memorial Day Remembrance at the Page-Walker

Monday, May 31, 2021 | 2:30 PM | Free

A brief outdoor ceremony of remembrance is planned in the garden at the Page-Walker Arts & History Center for Memorial Day at 2:30 PM in Downtown Cary.

The event will feature remarks from Town Councilmember Jack Smith and the USO of NC Advisory Board Member, Maulin Shah.

About the Speakers – Jack Smith & Maulin Shah

Jack Smith has represented district C of Cary for 32 years as a member of the Town Council. In addition to serving the citizens of Cary, Jack also served his country with 11 years of service in the US Army where he rose through the ranks to become a Captain.

Maulin Shah is a Customer Service director at Blue Cross NC and has a passion for diversity and inclusiveness as a driver of leadership. In 2020, he was recognized as a Leader in Diversity by the Triangle Business Journal. He was also a North Carolina National Guardsman who deployed to Iraq for combat operations and New Orleans to support Hurricane Katrina disaster recovery efforts.

Parking

Free parking (regular and handicap accessible) will be available at the parking deck at Town Hall Campus (121 Wilkinson Avenue). A limited amount of handicap parking will also be available across from the Page-Walker Arts and History Center (119 Ambassador Loop).

Field of Flags at Veterans Freedom Park

1517 N. Harrison Ave | Free | All Weekend

Another way to get involved in Memorial Day in Cary is through a visit to Veterans Freedom Park where a special Field of Flags will be placed all weekend long in honor of those that have fought and died defending our freedoms.
For more information on these events and inclement weather considerations, visit www.townofcary.org/memorialday.

Story from staff reports. Photos courtesy of the Town of Cary.

