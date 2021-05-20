Photos: Anne B. Kratzer Educational Gardens

Cary, NC — With the warm temperatures and nice breeze, today made for a great trip to a local garden. The Anne B Kratzer Educational Gardens are nestled between the Page-Walker Arts & History Center and Cary Town Hall.

Within the gardens are dozens of herbs, plants, flowers and unique foliage, all marked to help passers-by identify them. The various plots in the garden are separated into industrial, ornamental, culinary and medicinal plant life.

The garden features a small running fountain and several benches and a table area, perfect for a stop-in picnic. The small wooden shed you pass by on one side of the garden belonged to Cary’s founder, Frank Page, who arrived in the area in 1854. The shed-like building served as a smokehouse for the Page family and is the only remaining structure of the Page homestead.

Another sighting you’ll find at the garden, other than the bees, butterflies and occasional lizards, is “Dapple,” a horse sculpture that was created for the garden by artist Victoria Reed in 2010.

Enjoy the below photos of my experience in the Anne B Kratzer Educational Gardens.

You can visit the Anne B. Kratzer Gardens at 119 Ambassador Loop in Downtown Cary.

Story and photos by Ashley Kairis.

